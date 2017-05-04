Squid Yells At Elderly Driver For Almost No Reason

Riding a motorcycle on the streets doesn’t mean you are entitled to pass through traffic with car drivers bowing to you for your courage to hop on such a machine wearing a shirt and a helmet.No, it’s quite the opposite. Drivers usually don’t see you and they will get pissed off by you getting summoned next to their car from nowhere and obnoxiously revving your engine.This is the reason you have to be the more careful one. You are the one exposed to danger, so you have to be more responsible. You are the one whose vision isn’t obstructed by a roof and metal pillars. You are the one who can see past most cars, so you should definitely try to anticipate what they will do in the next seconds.You will encounter many situations like the one in the clip below, where a driver wants to make a left turn. Sometimes, a driver in the left lane might stop and let the other car pass. You must be aware of that and start braking because he or she can’t see what’s coming in the other lane and will start to creep in front of you.The exact thing happened here. Luckily, the driver, an old lady, saw the rider in time and stopped. However, this didn’t stop Squiddy McTough here from soiling his pants while grabbing hard on the brakes and blocking the rear wheel. He also stalled the engine in the whole process.I’ll let you discover what happens in the video below. All I want to say is that a real motorcycle rider would have anticipated this and wouldn't have gotted get mad at all.