autoevolution

Squid Yells At Elderly Driver For Almost No Reason

 
4 May 2017, 15:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Think we went through this kind of videos before, but here we go again - stupid riders that make us all look like idiots. This time implying yelling at an old grandma. Foul language included.
Riding a motorcycle on the streets doesn’t mean you are entitled to pass through traffic with car drivers bowing to you for your courage to hop on such a machine wearing a shirt and a helmet.

No, it’s quite the opposite. Drivers usually don’t see you and they will get pissed off by you getting summoned next to their car from nowhere and obnoxiously revving your engine.

This is the reason you have to be the more careful one. You are the one exposed to danger, so you have to be more responsible. You are the one whose vision isn’t obstructed by a roof and metal pillars. You are the one who can see past most cars, so you should definitely try to anticipate what they will do in the next seconds.

You will encounter many situations like the one in the clip below, where a driver wants to make a left turn. Sometimes, a driver in the left lane might stop and let the other car pass. You must be aware of that and start braking because he or she can’t see what’s coming in the other lane and will start to creep in front of you.

The exact thing happened here. Luckily, the driver, an old lady, saw the rider in time and stopped. However, this didn’t stop Squiddy McTough here from soiling his pants while grabbing hard on the brakes and blocking the rear wheel. He also stalled the engine in the whole process.

I’ll let you discover what happens in the video below. All I want to say is that a real motorcycle rider would have anticipated this and wouldn't have gotted get mad at all.

road rage motorcycle safety road safety fail
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78