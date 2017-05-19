2019 Mercedes GLE and CLE/CLS Prototypes Spied by Journalist on XC60 Test Drive

The 2017 Volvo XC60
is being simultaneously launched in Europe and America this week. And the car brand decided to organize a test drive event in Sunny Barcelona. But while behind the wheel of the Swedish SUV, Mat Watson from Carwow spotted both the 2019 GLE and the CLE test prototypes.
Mercedes drivers crossing paths with a global test event is either intentional on their part or bad planning. However, it's not like everybody hasn't seen these cars before.
In fact, if you're looking to buy either the current generation of the GLE, which is a re-bodied ML, or the CLS four-door coupe and you don't know about the prototypes, you're pretty ignorant. There might be over 100 stories about them on the Internet.
As we've established, the replacement for the CLS might be called the CLE
, which makes perfect sense when you consider it was always based on the E-Class, not the S-Class. The platform isn't the same as the new GLE, but the engines will be shared between the two.
We're talking about the first inline-6 turbos for both these nameplates with a potential to go as low as a 2.0-liter turbodiesel. Unlike now, the V8s will be reserved for the AMG
versions of both these cars, which haven't been spotted yet. However, a new 2.9-liter twin turbo with crazy tech could give "50" soft-AMG
models over 400 horsepower, so there's no need to worry. Between that and some hybrids, you're going to have it all as long as you can afford to pay the price.
A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive should be standard on many models in the range. And because the SUC crazy shows no sign of slowing down, Mercedes is likely to combine the GLE and CLE into one car, the GLE Coupe that rivals BMW's X6.