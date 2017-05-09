autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Shows More Exterior Details in Latest Spy Footage

 
9 May 2017, 16:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It hasn't been yet officially confirmed if the third generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS will get to keep its name or switch to the somewhat more appropriate CLE moniker, but we're becoming more confident that it will still be a CLS.
That said, the 2018 model will go through some pretty significant changes, and not all of them are related to its design or interior.

First of all, there is a distinct possibility that the top the range CLS will no longer feature a V8 engine, with the AMG version(s) being the only one to feature this type of cylinder configuration still. We say this because its platform brother, the E-Class W213, has suffered the same fate in the time that has passed since its introduction.

Second of all, if the first two generations of the CLS were somewhat playing in the same field as the Porsche Panamera, minus some panache and a few grand regarding their starting prices, the third one will be downgraded a little bit from this perspective. This should automatically happen because Mercedes-Benz will want the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT four/five door model to play in the Panamera league.

Engine wise, the model will get an array of inline-four and inline-six engines, both gasoline and diesel, all of them being part of a new family of modular powerplants that can be built on the same assembly line no matter their type of fuel. A 48-volt electrical system on certain versions will be happy to provide extra juice to an integrated starter generator and even an electric supercharger.

As far as the model's design goes, the pre-production prototype caught by a trigger-happy amateur spy photographer in the video below shows some interesting details. It seems that the “banana shape” of the first generation will make a comeback, while most of the lines and creases will go the way of the Dodo.

Expect the oversized “reversed grille” to be present on all versions, with the “Panamericana grille” version to take its place on the AMG models. The 2018 CLS could be unveiled as early as this fall, with the car going on sale in 2017 in most markets.

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Mercedes-Benz cls-class spy video Mercedes-Benz CLS Mercedes-Benz CLE
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74