2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS/CLE Shows More Exterior Details in Latest Spy Footage

It hasn't been yet officially confirmed if the third generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS
will get to keep its name or switch to the somewhat more appropriate CLE moniker, but we're becoming more confident that it will still be a CLS.
That said, the 2018 model will go through some pretty significant changes, and not all of them are related to its design or interior.
First of all, there is a distinct possibility that the top the range CLS will no longer feature a V8 engine, with the AMG
version(s) being the only one to feature this type of cylinder configuration still. We say this because its platform brother, the E-Class W213
, has suffered the same fate in the time that has passed since its introduction.
Second of all, if the first two generations of the CLS were somewhat playing in the same field as the Porsche Panamera, minus some panache and a few grand regarding their starting prices, the third one will be downgraded a little bit from this perspective. This should automatically happen because Mercedes-Benz will want the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT four/five door model
to play in the Panamera league.
Engine wise, the model will get an array of inline-four and inline-six engines, both gasoline and diesel, all of them being part of a new family of modular powerplants that can be built on the same assembly line no matter their type of fuel. A 48-volt electrical system on certain versions will be happy to provide extra juice to an integrated starter generator and even an electric supercharger.
As far as the model's design goes, the pre-production prototype caught by a trigger-happy amateur spy photographer in the video below shows some interesting details. It seems that the “banana shape” of the first generation will make a comeback, while most of the lines and creases will go the way of the Dodo.
Expect the oversized “reversed grille” to be present on all versions, with the “Panamericana grille” version to take its place on the AMG models. The 2018 CLS could be unveiled as early as this fall, with the car going on sale in 2017 in most markets.