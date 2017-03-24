autoevolution
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Replacement Spotted While Testing, Lost Some of Its Camo

 
Mercedes-Benz is developing the successor of the CLS, which is expected to become the world’s most aerodynamic production automobile.
The replacement of the CLS is expected to change its name, and many reports point to CLE as the chosen designation of the next-generation four-door coupe from Mercedes-Benz.

Evidently, the German automaker will make a Mercedes-AMG derivative of the CLE/CLS, but we will get to that once our spy photographers spot one in the wild.

Until then, we have a photo gallery of the prototype of the Mercedes-Benz CLS’ successor, and our friends at SB-Medien managed to capture it in various situations. These pictures were taken in several places in Germany, and it is not the first time when you get to see the prototype.

This example was spotted with less camouflage on its body, and the front grille is unmistakably one from the three-pointed-star brand from Stuttgart. The silhouette of the prototype is consistent in shape to the ones of the previous vehicles, and the resulting production car will be a sleek four-door.

The German brand will fit the successor of the CLS with more driver assistance technologies, a new interior, and a new lineup of engines. Mild-hybrid solutions could be integrated into this model, especially with the new line of inline-six cylinder engines.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce its plan to make the CLE/CLS the worlds’ most aerodynamic automobile, but the brand did just that at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, when it presented the Concept IAA.

It had a Cd value of just 0.19, and it was a sleek four-door coupe. The prototype of the CLS’ successor is close to the Concept IAA in both idea and silhouette, so we must wait for the announcement of the Cd numbers.

Those of you who remember that Daimler AG has an aeroacoustic wind tunnel in Sindelfingen, which can operate at speeds of up to 265 km/h (165 mph), are sure to expect a suitable result from the brand.
