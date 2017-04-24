autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS Convoy Spotted With Distinct Headlights

 
24 Apr 2017, 15:38 UTC ·
by
We're less than a year away from seeing the next-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS, and we still don't know that much about the model, albeit things are about to change.
For one thing, we're not entirely sure if the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS will keep its name or switch to the somewhat unlikely CLE moniker. There is also a distinct possibility that the model will no longer offer a thoroughbred AMG version since the AMG-only four-door GT is also coming our way.

That said, we have a pretty good idea about how the CLS/CLE versions will be distinguished from the distance. Just like on the current generation of the four-door coupe that re-started the trend of “four-door coupes,” there will be at least two types of headlights available.

In the spy video below you can check out no less than four Mercedes-Benz prototypes of the new model. As it happens, two of them have different headlights, albeit they are all sporting a similar exterior camouflage pattern.

If we were to bet, the models featuring L-shaped turn signals and daylight driving lights are most definitely higher-spec, although both types use full-LED headlamps. The base models will probably not be as intelligent or as high-definition as the optional ones, making them look less cool in the process as well.

Either way, we do know for sure that the 2019 CLS/CLE will benefit from a brand new engine line-up, primarily comprising inline powerplants with either four or six cylinders. A 4.0-liter V8 as a non-AMG top of the range model isn't out of the question, but we'd put our money on a plug-in hybrid six-spot to occupy that spot instead. All will be shared with the facelifted E-Class W213, which currently has a mish-mash of old and new engines.

The possible lack of a full-blown Mercedes-AMG version would be to differentiate it from the upcoming AMG grand tourer better. That said, but nothing is set in stone nowadays, especially rumors.

Expect more information and less hearsay about the car once we got closer to its launch date, which should happen in the first half of 2018, as 2019 model year.


