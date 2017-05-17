autoevolution

Biker Goes to Prison For Racing And Pointing Fake Gun At People

 
17 May 2017
And we’re back with another example of how not to ride a motorcycle, only this time the consequence being that you could end up in jail. Long story short, don’t race and point guns at people, even if they are fake.
According to Ottawa Citizen's report, a rider named James Cole has been sentenced to two years in a federal prison and banned from driving another tow years beyond that after admitting he raced around Ottawa for several weeks last spring and flashing a fake gun at anyone who got in his way.

The 26-year-old made the headlines in the region last June after the police released a photograph of him riding his red Honda and flipping the bird to another motorist.

Prosecutor Kerry McVey told a judge the picture was taken by an Ontario Ministry of Transportation officer not long after the rider sped between cars on the double yellow line in the center of McNeely Street in Carleton Place trying to run from the police.

But that’s not all as two days prior to that event, Cole had pointed what appeared a fake handgun at a vehicle full of people after the driver honked at him for passing on the right in a bus lane.

The same thing happened even before, as the rider threatened another citizen with the same gun after he stepped out in the street because the motorcyclist was disturbing a residential neighborhood with his reckless riding.

Many other subsequent reports of an erratic red motorcycle driven by a male with a black helmet with missing/concealed license were made in the meantime. Once the police released the photo of Cole, two prior owners of the bike contacted them after recognizing the vehicle’s distinct decals and aftermarket parts.

The police found and seized the motorcycle while Cole turned himself in and pleaded guilty to 10 charges.
