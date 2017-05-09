autoevolution

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Recalled For Bad Rear Shock

 
9 May 2017, 11:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The chances are that if you bought a new Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro, you might ride it off-road. But don’t do it as your rear shock might disconnect. The problem on the affected bikes will be addressed as Ducati announced a recall.
The Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro is getting recalled due to an issue that can cause the rear shock to detach from the swingarm. Sounds quite serious and the problem was first identified in October 2016 when an eyelet broke during an internal Ducati off-road test.

The bike manufacturer started an investigation and discovered that two other Multistrada Enduro models had cracked shock eyelets, thus declaring a worldwide recall.

In the United States, the recall affects model years 2016 and 2017, for a total of 568 units. Ducati will notify owners to take their Multistradas to the nearest authorized dealership, where technicians will replace the rear shock assembly at no charge.

According to the documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some shock units may not be strong enough to support intense off-road use due to a manufacturing mistake.

On the affected units, the lower eyelet of the shock has a slit down ints middle which supposedly weakens its structure integrity.

It would be best to check for yourself if yours looks like that. If not, then your bike is free of fault. There’s a photo attached to the article for guidance.

Ducati’s last recall happened in late 2016 when some 2015-2016 Scrambler models had a side stand position sensor fault. Over 5,500 units were affected in the U.S., and the problem could cause the inability to start the engine or stalling while in use which could have degenerated into some nasty situations.

You can check out more articles on motorcycle recalls following this link.
motorcycle recall ducati motorcycles ducati multistrada off-road fail
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68