Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Recalled For Bad Rear Shock

The chances are that if you bought a new Ducati Multistrada
1200 Enduro, you might ride it off-road. But don’t do it as your rear shock might disconnect. The problem on the affected bikes will be addressed as Ducati announced a recall.
The Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro is getting recalled due to an issue that can cause the rear shock to detach from the swingarm. Sounds quite serious and the problem was first identified in October 2016 when an eyelet broke during an internal Ducati off-road test.
The bike manufacturer started an investigation and discovered that two other Multistrada Enduro models had cracked shock eyelets, thus declaring a worldwide recall.
In the United States, the recall affects model years 2016 and 2017, for a total of 568 units. Ducati will notify owners to take their Multistradas to the nearest authorized dealership, where technicians will replace the rear shock assembly at no charge.
According to the documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some shock units may not be strong enough to support intense off-road use due to a manufacturing mistake.
On the affected units, the lower eyelet of the shock has a slit down ints middle which supposedly weakens its structure integrity.
It would be best to check for yourself if yours looks like that. If not, then your bike is free of fault. There’s a photo attached to the article for guidance.
Ducati’s last recall
happened in late 2016 when some 2015-2016 Scrambler models had a side stand position sensor fault. Over 5,500 units were affected in the U.S., and the problem could cause the inability to start the engine or stalling while in use which could have degenerated into some nasty situations.
