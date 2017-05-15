autoevolution

Moto-vlogger Gets Counter-steering Wrong, Response Video Is Gold

 
15 May 2017
by
What you’re about to see here is a lesson on not trusting everyone with their advice when it comes to motorcycle riding. It’s your safety and it’s your duty to attend a riding school and document on multiple sources to properly ride a motorcycle if you are a beginner.
So, apparently, popular Youtube moto-vlogger CycleCruza did a video on how to corner on a motorcycle and it turned out to be a fiasco as he clearly doesn’t understand how counter-steering works.

Or at least he has a big problem explaining it. Nonetheless, he has over 225 thousand subscribers on his channel, some of them possibly being new or aspiring riders, which makes his advice quite dangerous.

I’ve watched his videos in the past and when it comes to safety advices, the guy really tries to share some valuable information, like being visible on the road, keeping an eye on traffic patterns, and trying to anticipate what drivers might do in certain situations.

However, he somehow managed to blow the hole counter-steering maneuver which is one of the most important skills you need to master when riding. Understanding how it works is key to your safety on the roads as it directly dictates how quick you can turn in different scenarios.

This error was spotted by another Youtuber going by the name of Squid Tips who knows how counter-steering works and decided to make a response video to CycleCruza’s miss-informative tutorial.

It’s pretty funny and you can watch it below. Viewer discretion is advised though as the F-word is quite abundant in his lecture.

On a side note, CycleCruza’s mistake revolves around pressing down on the handlebar instead of pressing forward in the direction he wants to steer the bike. Technically, pressing directly downwards on the handlebar will actually make the wheel turn a bit to the opposite direction and initiate countersteer because of the angle of the fork which will split the pressing force.

However, this will work only for a small degree and won’t help you when trying to corner harder. In this case, you will have to push forward on the handlebar in the direction you want to turn and lean with the bike.

