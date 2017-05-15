autoevolution

BMW 360-Degree Nurburgring Spin Goes from Near-Crash to Driving Lesson

 
How do you call a driver who gets himself into trouble on the Nurburgring, but, with a bit of grip-infused lack, also manages to steer clear of the guardrail?
While you think of a proper label, we're here to drop the freshest example of such a situation, one that took place during the public session held on Friday.

The shenanigan involves an E36 BMW 3 Series Coupe, which, for one reason or another, got extremely sideways while going through Brunnchen - the camera angle doesn't allow us to see how the dance was initiated, so we're not sure whether the driver wanted to pull a drift or accidentally lost the rear end.

Regardless, with the slip angle increasing at an alarming rate, the man behond the wheel showed a shift countersteering reaction. As for the driving lesson we mentioned in the title, this is delivered by the way in which the guy used the brakes.

Notice how the man stayed away from the novice mistake of hitting the brakes upon noticing the slide (this would've only amplified the spin). In fact, the driver barely touched the brake right after he felt the car had finally started sliding the other way - this was a good time to help the car slide more vigorously.

Such maneuvers are usually performed using left foot braking, as the rush of the moment simply doesn't allow one's right foot to dance from one pedal to the other quick enough.

Following the grip loss adventure, the 3er barely misses the dreaded encounter with the protection element on the side of the track. The Bimmer ended up pulling a tete-a-queue, but, fortunately, the only thing that got bruised was the driver's ego.

Oh well, at least the guy returned to his lap in due time, getting out of Brunnchen as quickly as possible.

