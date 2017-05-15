autoevolution

2018 Kia Cee'd Hatchback Testing Hard at the Nurburgring

 
15 May 2017, 14:21 UTC ·
by
This is our latest Kia spy video, and it shows the same heavily camouflaged 2018 Cee'd 5-door hatchback pushing hard into every Nurburgring corner it can find.
We're dealing with a third-generation model, coming six years after the second debuted in 2012. So far, we've only seen the regular 5-door money. While a wagon is likely to follow, the 3-door might be replaced by something else. For example, sister brand Hyundai is working on the i30 Fastback, which is something like a 5-door coupe.

There will be a lot of changes going on with the Cee'd. Our previous spy photos suggested the design language of the Korean brand's hatchback will follow the Optima. After its introduction to European consumers, the mid-sized sedan model quickly became a popular alternative to established models like the Passat and Mondeo.

Although the camouflage is thick, we can still make out a few of the features. For example, the Cee'd boasts a sportier front fascia and a lower grille. The headlights sit high up and are defined by four individual projectors arranged in a Porsche-like square.

Because of the platform sharing with the new Hyundai i30, we know rigidity is going to go up. We also expect to see at least one three-cylinder version, the 1.0L Turbo pushing out 120 HP. The middle of the range is going to be taken up by the 1.4-liter turbo with 140 HP, but we should also see a 200 HP 1.6-liter turbo that rivals the Renault Megane GT.

Not forgetting the diesel options, Kia will offer the new Cee'd with between 95 and 135 HP of 1.6-liter efficiency. Depending on the power output and price, gearbox options will vary from a 6-speed manual to a 7-speed DCT.

All signs point towards a 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show reveal. However, production won't start until a few month after that.

2018 Kia Cee'd nurburgring testing Kia Kia Cee'd Nurburgring spy video
 
