2018 Kia Cee'd Hatchback Testing Hard at the Nurburgring

This is our latest Kia
spy video, and it shows the same heavily camouflaged 2018 Cee'd 5-door hatchback pushing hard into every Nurburgring corner it can find.
We're dealing with a third-generation model, coming six years after the second debuted in 2012. So far, we've only seen the regular 5-door money. While a wagon is likely to follow, the 3-door might be replaced by something else. For example, sister brand Hyundai is working on the i30 Fastback
, which is something like a 5-door coupe.
There will be a lot of changes going on with the Cee'd. Our previous spy photos suggested the design language of the Korean brand's hatchback will follow the Optima
. After its introduction to European consumers, the mid-sized sedan model quickly became a popular alternative to established models like the Passat and Mondeo.
Although the camouflage is thick, we can still make out a few of the features. For example, the Cee'd boasts a sportier front fascia and a lower grille. The headlights sit high up and are defined by four individual projectors arranged in a Porsche-like square.
Because of the platform sharing with the new Hyundai i30, we know rigidity is going to go up. We also expect to see at least one three-cylinder version, the 1.0L Turbo pushing out 120 HP
. The middle of the range is going to be taken up by the 1.4-liter turbo with 140 HP, but we should also see a 200 HP 1.6-liter turbo that rivals the Renault Megane GT.
Not forgetting the diesel options, Kia will offer the new Cee'd with between 95 and 135 HP of 1.6-liter efficiency. Depending on the power output and price, gearbox options will vary from a 6-speed manual to a 7-speed DCT.
All signs point towards a 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show reveal. However, production won't start until a few month after that.