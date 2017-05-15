autoevolution

Lamborghini CEO Discloses Urus Output: 650 Horsepower

 
15 May 2017, 13:54 UTC
by
How many years has it’s been since Lamborghini presented us with the concept for the Urus? Just over five, that is. The waiting game is in full swing, though, with first deliveries for the production-ready SUV programmed for the third quarter of 2018.
Confirmed for production in 2013 by Stephan Winkelmann, the Urus now has a new secret to share with us. More specifically, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 shoehorned in the engine bay will churn out 650 ponies. This information comes courtesy of the automaker’s head honcho, Stefano Domenicali, who mentioned the output to Automotive News Europe during a recent interview. But is 650 PS (641 horsepower) good enough for the long-awaited Urus?

First of all, it should be mentioned that the engine is a Porsche design that made its debut in the second-generation Panamera Turbo. Then there’s the matter of Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, a beast of a luxury sedan that packs a total system output of 680 PS (671 hp). Bearing in mind that a more potent Urus PHEV is in the offing as well, then yes, 650 PS is adequate.

To “be unveiled by the end of this year at the company's factory” and with a public debut expected to happen at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the Urus is said to go on sale in Europe in the second quarter of 2018. To this effect, Lamborghini will rely on an expanded Sant’Agata factory, complete with an all-new paint shop and more workers than ever before.

Underpinned by the same platform as the Bentley Bentayga, the Lamborghini Urus will be offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It remains to be seen how torque will be split between the axles, but it’s safe to assume that at least 60 percent will go to the rear for sporty handling characteristics.

Then there’s the matter of pricing. According to cited publication, “slightly below 200,000 euros” is a fair starting price for the Urus. Cheaper than both the Huracan and the Aventador, the third model in the Raging Bull’s lineup is sure to introduce plenty of new customers to the Italian automaker.
