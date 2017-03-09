autoevolution
Hyundai i30/Elantra Fastback Spied, Could Come to U.S as Affordable 5-Door Coupe

 
The current automotive trends apparently involve a paradox, as more and more buyers would like to get their hands on a sporty-looking vehicle, but without the drawbacks of a classic coupe. This is where... multi-door offers come into play, with four- and even five-door coups growing in popularity, as the Hyundai model spied here demonstrates.
Now that the South Korean automotive producer has revealed the second body style in the new i30 line-up, namely the Wagon that made its public debut in Geneva, we can look forward to the already-confirmed fastback.

It's worth noting that the five-door incarnation of the i30 could land in North America as the 2018 Elantra Fastback.

The carmaker is expected to release the model at this fall's Frankfurt Motor Show and we are now looking at the freshest spyshots of the compact vehicle.

For one thing, you shouldn't allow the heavy camouflage trick you. For instance, the sloping roofline is considerably sexier than the rear window camo suggests.The engine range of the i30
In Europe, the gas line-up will kick off with a 1.0-liter T-GDI three-cylinder mill delivering 118 hp (120 PS), followed by a 1.4-liter turbo-four producing 138 hp (140 PS). On the diesel front, Hyundai offers three power levels for its 1.6-liter mill, with power ranging between 94 and 131 hp (95-136 PS).

Nevertheless, the US market could receive a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder powerplant.Hyundai already has a rich feature portfolio
Hyundai now packs an impressive amount of features into the i30, from full-LED headlights that offer high beam assist technology, to adaptive cruise control that works up to 112 mph (120 km/h) and a driver attention monitoring system. Note that the latter is a first for the company.

The carmaker's updated design language should turn the fastback incarnation of the i30 into a looker, so we're eager to see that camouflage disappearing.
