Honda Civic Type R Driver Can't Handle Lift-Off Oversteer, Causes Rollover Crash

It all started with the EP3-gen Type R entering a corner sideways in what seems to be a lift-off oversteer episode. You know, the shenanigan that happens when you suddenly take your foot off the gas while entering a corner - due to the weight transferring to the nose of the car, the rear becomes lighter, thus ending up dancing.However, the guy behind the wheel failed to prevent the car from climbing onto the vibrator during the tail-out moment, which caused the Civic to roll. And this is how we ended up with the on-the-roof-sideways situation described above.Fortunately, the driver and the passenger were able to exit the vehicle pretty quickly and it seems they escaped the accident without any major injuries.When compared to many other forms of go-fast machines, hot hatches will inevitably be taller and the Ring is infamous from turning this aspect into upside down scenarios.In fact, we've added a second piece of footage below, one that shows a similar accident involving a VW Golf going through a similar ordeal back in 2015. However, the rollover accident of the Mk IV R32 shows that the Civic Type R crash could've been much worse, while also fueling certain enthusiasts' hopes for this Honda not being a write-off.Oh, and as YouTube commentators aptly pointed out, the same Mercedes Atego picked up both cars (check out the number plate of the truck). This brings us to the... unorthodox process that saw the Type R being brought back onto its wheels, which might just make you cringe.