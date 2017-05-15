autoevolution

Honda Civic Type R Driver Can't Handle Lift-Off Oversteer, Causes Rollover Crash

 
15 May 2017, 12:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Going fast around the Nurburgring involves some extreme angles and we're here to talk about the ones you should never achieve while on the Green Hell. Let's take the driver of the Honda Civic Type R in the video below, for instance. The guy ended up doing the Nurburgring sideways, which can be a good thing, but not when you're upside down.
It all started with the EP3-gen Type R entering a corner sideways in what seems to be a lift-off oversteer episode. You know, the shenanigan that happens when you suddenly take your foot off the gas while entering a corner - due to the weight transferring to the nose of the car, the rear becomes lighter, thus ending up dancing.

However, the guy behind the wheel failed to prevent the car from climbing onto the vibrator during the tail-out moment, which caused the Civic to roll. And this is how we ended up with the on-the-roof-sideways situation described above.

Fortunately, the driver and the passenger were able to exit the vehicle pretty quickly and it seems they escaped the accident without any major injuries.

When compared to many other forms of go-fast machines, hot hatches will inevitably be taller and the Ring is infamous from turning this aspect into upside down scenarios.

In fact, we've added a second piece of footage below, one that shows a similar accident involving a VW Golf going through a similar ordeal back in 2015. However, the rollover accident of the Mk IV R32 shows that the Civic Type R crash could've been much worse, while also fueling certain enthusiasts' hopes for this Honda not being a write-off.

Oh, and as YouTube commentators aptly pointed out, the same Mercedes Atego picked up both cars (check out the number plate of the truck). This brings us to the... unorthodox process that saw the Type R being brought back onto its wheels, which might just make you cringe.



honda civic type r nurburgring crash 2017 nuburgring crash nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring crash Hot Hatch
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62