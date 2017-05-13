autoevolution

BMW M3 Guy Hits Nurburgring Barrier And Leaves, Gets Escorted Back to Crash Site

 
13 May 2017, 10:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The uber-capricious weather is one of the most destructive weapons of the Green Hell and Kallenhard has to be the corner that best illustrates this.
Go through this bend in the dry and you won't have too many issues. Tackle it in the rain, though, and you might end up kissing the guardrail.

Let's take the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place yersterday, for example. The rain covering the track saw no less than three cars crashing at Kallenhard in about one hour.

A Citroen Saxo kicked-off the kabangs, with the little hatch understeering its way into the guardrail before even making it into the curve. Alas, the damage resulting from the crash seemed to be less than light, as French subcompact needes to be taken away on the back of a plaform.

However, the most attention-worty accident came from an F80 M3 - while de can only guess the manner in which the driver of the M car slip-wrestled his way through the bend, the guy's struggle didn't help him prevent that dreaded barrier touch.

The man pulled away, but you'll get to see him again at the end of the clip. That's because the marshals were waiting for the M3 driver and escorted him back to the crash site. You see, one of the nasty sides of a Ring crash is that the driver going through such trouble must cover the cost of the guardrail repair. And things can sometimes get pretty costly.

As for the thid crash, this was delivered by a Ford Orion driver who didn't seem to put up a fight. Nevertheless, the YouTuber label behind the video explains that the guy "got away". Perhaps it was the overly light nature of the impact that spared him of having to open his wallet.

However, not everybody on the Ring was disturbed by the rain, as proven by the those who fought oversteer with oversteer while tackling the grip-trolling bend.

Nurburgring nurburgring crash 2017 nuburgring crash nurburgring 2017 BMW M3 BMW
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78