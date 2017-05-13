The uber-capricious weather is one of the most destructive weapons of the Green Hell and Kallenhard has to be the corner that best illustrates this.





Let's take the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place yersterday, for example. The rain covering the track saw no less than three cars crashing at



A Citroen Saxo kicked-off the kabangs, with the little hatch understeering its way into the guardrail before even making it into the curve. Alas, the damage resulting from the crash seemed to be less than light, as French subcompact needes to be taken away on the back of a plaform.



However, the most attention-worty accident came from an



The man pulled away, but you'll get to see him again at the end of the clip. That's because the marshals were waiting for the M3 driver and escorted him back to the crash site. You see, one of the nasty sides of a Ring crash is that the driver going through such trouble must cover the cost of the guardrail repair. And things can sometimes get pretty costly.



As for the thid crash, this was delivered by a



However, not everybody on the Ring was disturbed by the rain, as proven by the those who fought oversteer with oversteer while tackling the grip-trolling bend.



Go through this bend in the dry and you won't have too many issues. Tackle it in the rain, though, and you might end up kissing the guardrail.Let's take the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place yersterday, for example. The rain covering the track saw no less than three cars crashing at Kallenhard in about one hour.A Citroen Saxo kicked-off the kabangs, with the little hatch understeering its way into the guardrail before even making it into the curve. Alas, the damage resulting from the crash seemed to be less than light, as French subcompact needes to be taken away on the back of a plaform.However, the most attention-worty accident came from an F80 M3 - while de can only guess the manner in which the driver of the M car slip-wrestled his way through the bend, the guy's struggle didn't help him prevent that dreaded barrier touch.The man pulled away, but you'll get to see him again at the end of the clip. That's because the marshals were waiting for the M3 driver and escorted him back to the crash site. You see, one of the nasty sides of a Ring crash is that the driver going through such trouble must cover the cost of the guardrail repair. And things can sometimes get pretty costly.As for the thid crash, this was delivered by a Ford Orion driver who didn't seem to put up a fight. Nevertheless, the YouTuber label behind the video explains that the guy "got away". Perhaps it was the overly light nature of the impact that spared him of having to open his wallet.However, not everybody on the Ring was disturbed by the rain, as proven by the those who fought oversteer with oversteer while tackling the grip-trolling bend.