Bugatti Megalon Rendering Is the Most Expensive SUV You've Never Seen

We noticed that there aren't enough high horsepower SUVs in the world. Likewise, modern cars just don't nearly as much as a small country. So how about a $2 million Bugatti 4x4 with bold headlights and LaFerrari-humiliating acceleration?

SUV is frolicking in the desert. That's a good setting, considering only sheiks need this kind of toy car to chase after their precious falcons up and down the sand dunes. At least that's what we think they do now that pet cheetahs are illegal.



Depending on how you look at it, the Megalon is either very cool or totally awkward. The front end kind of works, thanks to the combination of a silver skid plate with the trademark Bugatti horseshoe grille and jewel-like headlights.



The C-shaped flying buttress from the Chiron is a great design element... in theory. But having the rear doors eaten into by the curvature of the roof makes them look too short.



The Photoshop expert also posted a couple of YouTube videos to highlight his design process step by step. That also includes a view from the back. Ambitiously, he added two sets of the conjoined taillights of the Chiron, as well as the central fin going over the trunk... if there is one.



And because everybody wants a Tesla Model X, the designer also decided to include Falcon doors for a bit of drama.



The name itself, Megalon, is taken from a giant insectoid kaiju first seen in the 1973 Godzilla film. Megalon's name likely comes from the word "megalo" which means abnormally large. That's a fitting metaphor for how absurdly heavy and complicated the personal transportation of the rich and famous are getting.







Graphics manipulator Peisert Design has envisioned the Bugatti Megalon. It's based on the Bentley Bentayga press photo, where the Britishis frolicking in the desert. That's a good setting, considering only sheiks need this kind of toy car to chase after their precious falcons up and down the sand dunes. At least that's what we think they do now that pet cheetahs are illegal.Depending on how you look at it, the Megalon is either very cool or totally awkward. The front end kind of works, thanks to the combination of a silver skid plate with the trademark Bugatti horseshoe grille and jewel-like headlights.The C-shaped flying buttress from the Chiron is a great design element... in theory. But having the rear doors eaten into by the curvature of the roof makes them look too short.The Photoshop expert also posted a couple of YouTube videos to highlight his design process step by step. That also includes a view from the back. Ambitiously, he added two sets of the conjoined taillights of the Chiron, as well as the central fin going over the trunk... if there is one.And because everybody wants a Tesla Model X, the designer also decided to include Falcon doors for a bit of drama.The name itself, Megalon, is taken from a giant insectoid kaiju first seen in the 1973 Godzilla film. Megalon's name likely comes from the word "megalo" which means abnormally large. That's a fitting metaphor for how absurdly heavy and complicated the personal transportation of the rich and famous are getting.