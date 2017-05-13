autoevolution

Bugatti Megalon Rendering Is the Most Expensive SUV You've Never Seen

 
13 May 2017, 10:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We noticed that there aren't enough high horsepower SUVs in the world. Likewise, modern cars just don't nearly as much as a small country. So how about a $2 million Bugatti 4x4 with bold headlights and LaFerrari-humiliating acceleration?
Graphics manipulator Peisert Design has envisioned the Bugatti Megalon. It's based on the Bentley Bentayga press photo, where the British SUV is frolicking in the desert. That's a good setting, considering only sheiks need this kind of toy car to chase after their precious falcons up and down the sand dunes. At least that's what we think they do now that pet cheetahs are illegal.

Depending on how you look at it, the Megalon is either very cool or totally awkward. The front end kind of works, thanks to the combination of a silver skid plate with the trademark Bugatti horseshoe grille and jewel-like headlights.

The C-shaped flying buttress from the Chiron is a great design element... in theory. But having the rear doors eaten into by the curvature of the roof makes them look too short.

The Photoshop expert also posted a couple of YouTube videos to highlight his design process step by step. That also includes a view from the back. Ambitiously, he added two sets of the conjoined taillights of the Chiron, as well as the central fin going over the trunk... if there is one.

And because everybody wants a Tesla Model X, the designer also decided to include Falcon doors for a bit of drama.

The name itself, Megalon, is taken from a giant insectoid kaiju first seen in the 1973 Godzilla film. Megalon's name likely comes from the word "megalo" which means abnormally large. That's a fitting metaphor for how absurdly heavy and complicated the personal transportation of the rich and famous are getting.



rendering Bugatti rendering Bentley Bentayga SUV rendering
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78