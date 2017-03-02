Bugatti Chiron Shooting Brake Rendering Looks Like a One-Off Saudi Prince Dream

Whether you adore shooting brakes and are hoping for a comeback of the genre or you can't stand anything that's even remotely related to a wagon, there's no way you can ignore the Bugatti Chiron shooting brake rendering we have here.
In our book, there are two ways in which such a project can be regarded. The first, which is the obvious one, has to do with the Interent's apparently-increasing appetite for messing with supercars and hypercars.
And one of the pioneers of this trend is digital artist Yasid Oozeear
, who delivered this pixel play, along with the explanation below: "When she says you need 4 doors or space for the kids, but you like the Bugatti Chiron. You then call Bugatti to place a one off order on each. Each. Sedan - Shooting Brake. 404 error UTE not found. Sorry mate.
"
The final part of the description might make many wonder what the artist is on about. Well, the pixel wielder mentions a part of his work that makes shooting brake renders such as this one seem mild - that's the conclusion you come to when somebody turns Holy Trinity members into S/B contraptions (here's a McLaren P1
and a Porsche 918 Spyder
, both in bed-wearing trim).
As for the second manner in which one might regard this render, we have to talk about the less-than-impossible one-off order that the artist also mentions.
Sure, such a thing seems like lunacy, but the world of Molsheim acquisitions is no stranger to oddball-grade tales. For instance, who would've imagined that a Saudi Prince could be allowed to order
the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo concept car along with a Chiron?
P.S.: Notice that Yasid has also rendered a sedan incarnation of the 1,500 hp Bug alongside the shooting brake, but we didn't discuss this since the topic had already received attention in the past.