Bugatti Chiron Shooting Brake Rendering Looks Like a One-Off Saudi Prince Dream

 
2 Mar 2017, 16:41 UTC
by
Whether you adore shooting brakes and are hoping for a comeback of the genre or you can't stand anything that's even remotely related to a wagon, there's no way you can ignore the Bugatti Chiron shooting brake rendering we have here.
In our book, there are two ways in which such a project can be regarded. The first, which is the obvious one, has to do with the Interent's apparently-increasing appetite for messing with supercars and hypercars.

And one of the pioneers of this trend is digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who delivered this pixel play, along with the explanation below: "When she says you need 4 doors or space for the kids, but you like the Bugatti Chiron. You then call Bugatti to place a one off order on each. Each. Sedan - Shooting Brake. 404 error UTE not found. Sorry mate."

The final part of the description might make many wonder what the artist is on about. Well, the pixel wielder mentions a part of his work that makes shooting brake renders such as this one seem mild - that's the conclusion you come to when somebody turns Holy Trinity members into S/B contraptions (here's a McLaren P1 and a Porsche 918 Spyder, both in bed-wearing trim).

As for the second manner in which one might regard this render, we have to talk about the less-than-impossible one-off order that the artist also mentions.

Sure, such a thing seems like lunacy, but the world of Molsheim acquisitions is no stranger to oddball-grade tales. For instance, who would've imagined that a Saudi Prince could be allowed to order the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo concept car along with a Chiron?

P.S.: Notice that Yasid has also rendered a sedan incarnation of the 1,500 hp Bug alongside the shooting brake, but we didn't discuss this since the topic had already received attention in the past.
