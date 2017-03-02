Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Teased, It Will Come To Shine In Geneva

autoevolution

The Dutch at Spyker have teased their surprise for this year’s Geneva Motor Show.
It is called Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder, and it is a convertible with a supercharged V8. The engine option has not been confirmed per se, but it is expected to be shared with the Coupe launched last year by the same company.

Spyker’s latest creation is supposed to come with an Audi-sourced V8 engine that has 4.2 liters of displacement, which is supercharged to deliver 525 HP and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). The C8 Preliator's 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration time is 3.7 seconds, while top speed is 322 km/h (200 mph).

In standard form, it comes with a six-speed manual gearbox that has one of the nicest gear selector mechanisms in the industry. Customers can order a ZF-sourced six-speed automatic if they desire.

In spite of Spyker’s best efforts, the C8 Preliator Spyder is expected to be slower when sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), and its top speed could slightly decrease. However, its passengers will enjoy the sound of the V8, complete with its supercharger’s unique note, without a roof over their heads.

Spyker will only build 50 C8 Preliator coupes, and the same production number is expected to be assigned to the cabriolet version. A regular Spyker C8 Preliator starts at $354,990 in the U.S. with the manual transmission, and ordering the automatic raises the price by $8,000. Clients can order a bespoke set of Louis Vuitton luggage, made to fit in this car’s trunk.

As you may have noticed, Spyker’s cars are more expensive than other supercars on the market, but they come with a level of exclusivity that is not matched by a $350,000 Ferrari or Lamborghini unless those cars have gone through the personalization programs of their respective builders.

The equivalent creations of the two Italian brands offer better acceleration times and top speeds, but there’s a small chance you will encounter the other 49 owners of Spyker C8 Preliator Spyders anytime soon.


