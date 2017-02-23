Did Cristiano Ronaldo Buy a Bugatti Chiron?

Whenever a question such as the one in the title above pops up, it's difficult to wait for the official announcement (or lack thereof), so let's take a look at a few clues that might help us come up with an answer.





Later today #CR7xBUGATTI A post shared by Bugatti Official (@bugatti) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:11am PST We'll start with the source of the image, which has been uploaded on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bugatti 's Instagram accounts a few hours ago - the difference? The Molsheim automaker's pic had gathered over 65,000 likes at the time when this story was published, while the football star's image had passed 1.4 million likes.The athlete is well known for the love story involving his Bugatti Veyron, which he is often seen driving, so it's only normal to expect him to have moved on to the 1,500 hp Bugatti we can see in this photo.Oh, and did we mention that the Lamborghini Aventador nose you can see in the image happens to be dressed in the same matte black hue as Ronaldo's example of the Raging Bull?However, before jumping to conclusions, we must discuss the number plate of the Chiron. To be more precise, this is a factory plate, so we might need some more details before coming to the conclusion that Ronaldo will enjoy the charms of the VW Group's current crown jewel.As for the timing, this seems perfect - we'll remind you that Bugatti recently let it slip that the first Chiron customer cars had been built, explaining that the quad-turbo monsters were on their way to their owners.Fortunately, the image came with a message that should shed some light on the matter soon: "Later today".As such, we'll return with more details on this double-brand matter as soon as we get our hands on them. Until then, we'll remind you that the next occasion to see the Real Madrid star in action comes this Sunday, in the match against Villarreal.