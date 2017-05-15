2018 Skoda Karoq Loses Camo for Nurburgring Testing, Squeals like a Piggy

It looks like building SUVs is like going down a flight of stairs in pitch black darkness: it's only the first one that comes difficult, while the next ones follow with natural ease.

With the Kodiaq is still fresh in everyone's minds, the Mlada Boleslav Volkswagen division is already on the brink of introducing a newto the world. Baptized "Karoq" because apparently there are no more decent names left out there, the Yeti replacement is going to have to fill a strangely shaped shoe.Well, it would have to, except Skoda decided to give the Karoq a slightly different market positioning. It all becomes pretty obvious from watching this clip and all the other photos of the SUV that have been grabbed so far. It bears absolutely no resemblance to the Yeti, something that many will find relieving, but the fans of the old model might feel a little disappointed.However, the Karoq isn't going to be short of clients with Skoda's well-known competitive pricing and all the VW tech it can fit inside without boosting the price too high up to scare those who see Skoda as the more accessible Volkswagen The SUV is scheduled for an official release later this week, on Thursday, so the camouflage on the testing vehicle is virtually non-existent. The video shows the new model putting on a decent performance on the Green Hell, even though the constant squealing of the tires is testament of how out of place the Skoda is in this place (much like any other SUV, to be honest).Developed on the same MQB platform as the Volkswagen Golf and a host of other models in the group, the Karoq will be spoilt for choice when it comes to the engine department. Expect a mix of TSIs and TDIs with the 2.0-liter units acting as range-toppers together with the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.Skoda has recently released a series of teaser photos that give us a better understanding of what can be expected on the inside, and the eye-stealers are the digital instrument cluster and the new 12.3" central multimedia display.If all this gets you excited, you can start counting the days until May 18 when the SUV has its first official outing. Expect production to start shortly as Skoda has no reason to delay what could turn into a bestseller.