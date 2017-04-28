autoevolution

Skoda Confirms the Karoq, a Compact SUV That Replaces the Yeti

 
28 Apr 2017, 8:13 UTC ·
by
Skoda has announced the name and specifications of its all-new compact SUV, the Karoq.
Those who are familiar with the range of the Czech brand have already figured this out, but we will explain for everyone else. The Karoq is the replacement for the Yeti, the contemporary C-Segment SUV in the company’s portfolio.

It follows the styling language and naming scheme of its bigger brother, the Kodiaq, and it will be available on the market in the second half of this year.

The 2018 Karoq is 4.38 meters (14.37 feet) long, 1.84 meters (six feet) wide, and 1.60 meters (5.24 feet) high. Its wheelbase is 2,638 millimeters (103.85 inches) in the “extended” version, while the all-wheel-drive model only has 2,630 mm (103.54 inches) between its axles.

Skoda’s latest compact SUV prides itself with a trunk that has a capacity of 521 liters (18.3 cuFt), which can go as high as 1,630 liters (57.5 cuFt) with the rear seats folded.

The winged arrow brand says that this is its first model with a fully digital instrument panel available as an option. Its engine line-up offers five options that go between 115 HP and 190 HP, and these come with manual or dual-clutch transmissions.

Some versions are available with all-wheel-drive, but front-wheel-drive models will be standard for most of the engines.

Volkswagen’s Czech division benefits from the latest technological improvements of the German conglomerate, which include a multimedia unit with an LTE/4G connection, a WLAN hotspot, a capacitive touchscreen display, and safety features like an Emergency Call button, services for client assistance, and much more.Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link connectivity come optional even for the basic infotainment system.

Safety equipment includes elements like a trailer assistant, a traffic-jam assistant, and a front crash mitigation system with a pedestrian detection function. Skoda says that the Karoq can tow trailers that weigh as much as two metric tons. Full LED headlights are available as optional equipment.

The platform employed for the model, an MQB from the VW Group, offers many benefits, which include the possibility of selecting between driving profiles, and there’s even an Off-road mode that helps the driver on rough terrain.

The Czechs have also introduced the 1.5-liter TSI engine, which features cylinder deactivation to reduce fuel consumption.

Customers who order the VarioFlex rear seat, which allows moving the three rear seats independently, will benefit from a variable trunk space that goes between 479 and 588 liters (16.9-20.7 cuFt) for more practicality, along with the option of additional rear passenger comfort. If the client decides to remove the rear seats temporarily, the loading area reaches a maximum of 1,810 liters (63.9 cubic feet).
