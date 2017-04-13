autoevolution

Skoda Karoq: the Yeti SUV Replacement Might Get a New Name

 
13 Apr 2017, 19:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Skoda has registered the name "Karoq" with the German patent office. While it could just be the title of another car, local media says it's actually for the Yeti's replacement.
A report from Auto Bild says the Karoq will replace the Yeti later this year. What's more, it's supposed to be virtually the same size as the SEAT Ateca, but with a design borrowed from the bigger Kodiaq.

Why are they changing the name of the freaking crossover? Well, because the marketing department needs to get paid. They probably got the idea from Volkswagen, who call all their SUVs with a T - Tiguan, Touareg, Teramont... and Atlas, naturally.

Personally, I think it's a stupid idea. The Yeti is a cool mythical creature with fur all over. It was also the perfect explanation as to why Skoda's 4x4 was so ugly. The brand's fans love it too!

The new name is a mystery. Some say it's derived from the Albanian village "Karroq," but we have another theory. The indigenous people of California called the Karuk tribe could be the inspiration with a bit of letter changing, just like the Kodiaq is derived from the Alaskan city of Kodiak.

The name "Karuk," also spelled "Karok," means "upstream" which sounds perfect for an ambitious off-roader. Either way, we've just told our online dictionary to remember a made-up word.

Apparently, the vehicle will be based on the MQB platform, just like almost every other car made by the VW Group. It should have roughly the same engines as the Ateca and Octavia, starting with the 1.0 TSI and 1.6 TDI, both producing around 115 horsepower.

But most Yeti buyers went for the 2.0 TDI, and so should the Karoq people. Karoq 2.0 TDI... that just rolls off the tongue. You know Skoda, there are other letters except for K and Q!

Right now, we don't have any reliable information. But the new crossover should come out towards the end of the year, whatever its name may be.
2018 Skoda Yeti Skoda Yeti SUV
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65