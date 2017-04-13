Skoda Karoq: the Yeti SUV Replacement Might Get a New Name

Skoda has registered the name "Karoq
" with the German patent office. While it could just be the title of another car, local media says it's actually for the Yeti's replacement.
A report from Auto Bild
says the Karoq will replace the Yeti later this year. What's more, it's supposed to be virtually the same size as the SEAT Ateca, but with a design borrowed from the bigger Kodiaq.
Why are they changing the name of the freaking crossover? Well, because the marketing department needs to get paid. They probably got the idea from Volkswagen, who call all their SUVs with a T - Tiguan, Touareg, Teramont... and Atlas, naturally.
Personally, I think it's a stupid idea. The Yeti is a cool mythical creature with fur all over. It was also the perfect explanation as to why Skoda's 4x4 was so ugly. The brand's fans love it too!
The new name is a mystery. Some say it's derived from the Albanian village "Karroq," but we have another theory. The indigenous people of California called the Karuk tribe could be the inspiration with a bit of letter changing, just like the Kodiaq is derived from the Alaskan city of Kodiak.
The name "Karuk," also spelled "Karok," means "upstream" which sounds perfect for an ambitious off-roader. Either way, we've just told our online dictionary to remember a made-up word.
Apparently, the vehicle will be based on the MQB platform, just like almost every other car made by the VW Group. It should have roughly the same engines as the Ateca and Octavia, starting with the 1.0 TSI and 1.6 TDI
, both producing around 115 horsepower.
But most Yeti buyers went for the 2.0 TDI, and so should the Karoq people. Karoq 2.0 TDI... that just rolls off the tongue. You know Skoda, there are other letters except for K and Q!
Right now, we don't have any reliable information. But the new crossover should come out towards the end of the year, whatever its name may be.