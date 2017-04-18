Skoda Vision E Concept Revealed, Previews New Design Language For Brand

Skoda
’s design language has a new milestone on its road, and it is called Vision E Concept
.
This vehicle is an electric SUV
with coupe-inspired styling. It is also the first all-electric concept
from the Czech brand, and it is scheduled to be revealed at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
Its creators say that it is capable of Level 3 Autonomous driving, which means relieving the driver of his or her duties in certain conditions, but continual monitoring by a human is required.
The Vision E has two electric
motors with a total output of 225 kW (306 HP
), and it can drive up to 500 kilometers (310 miles) on a full charge of its batteries. Top speed is limited to 180 km/h (111 mph), but acceleration figures have not been revealed.
This concept paves the way for future plug-in models from Skoda, which will represent a quarter of the total sales volume by 2025, but hybrids are also included in the goal.
Five electric models will be launched by this marque by 2025, and the range will be complemented by several plug-in hybrid versions.
The exhibit has an unusual golden shade, but it is less important than the features it has been gifted. The headlights are among the biggest modifications, and a strip of LEDs joins the two elements. The same piece is replicated in the bumper, in the form of a continuous light stripe.
The front grille has been closed, but it is still a prominent design feature. This leads us to believe that the design of the concept will inspire production cars with internal combustion engines, which will need that front grille.
Skoda’s concept also has the coolest rims we have ever seen on a car from Mlada Boleslav, but there’s no hope of them reaching production in this form.
The rear of the SUV
continues the company’s styling cues, and comes as an evolution of existing shapes. The tail lights come in a minimized from of the ones seen on the Kodiaq
, while the rear hatch in unusually short. Since this is a concept, the Czechs went ahead and fitted an illuminated logo on its back.