2018 Skoda Yeti Replacement (Karoq) Gets Into Focus In New Spy Photos

Following a low-resolution video of the Yeti 2 wrapped in minimal camouflage, the spy snappers return with a flurry of spy pics that show the crossover in greater detail. For what it’s worth, the quirkiness of the first-gen model is gone.
The original Yeti isn’t to everyone’s taste, but its design can only be described as something more out of the box than other crossover models in the compact segment. The Yeti’s replacement, in stark contrast, is way more conservative in design. I’d like to know why Skoda opted for the safe way instead of letting the designers go loose, but then again, this is the Volkswagen Group’s way of doing cars.

If I may be more critical on this matter, the Yeti 2 is an amalgam of three cars: Skoda Kodiaq-like front, Volkswagen Tiguan-ish profile, and SEAT Ateca-inspired rear end. Parts sharing is sure to continue on the inside, yet the spy photographers have yet to capture this aspect of the Czech manufacturer’s all-new model.

Sharing its MQB underpinnings with the Kodiaq, Tiguan, and the Ateca makes it obvious what sort of engines and trannies are in the offing. TSIs and TDIs no larger than 2.0 liters’ displacement, stick shift and dual-clutch auto, and on select models, all-wheel-drive prowess offered by a Haldex Gen 5 clutch-based system.

Word has it the Yeti 2 will be officially revealed this summer, but an unverified source claims that May 18 is actually the date we’ll see the newcomer undressed of its secrets. It remains to be seen what time and venue Skoda will choose for debut, but considering how close to production the prototype looks, it won’t be long now.

Another peculiar “maybe” that has yet to be backed up by official information is the name of the Yeti’s replacement. Some say it’ll be called Karoq, and it makes sense when you think about it. It starts with a K just like the Kodiaq, it ends similarly to Amarok as far as phonetics are concerned.

What's more, Skoda registered the Karoq trademark in Europe only recently. On the flip side, two more crossovers are in the pipeline following the Yeti’s replacement, so the Karoq name might not actually be used for this car.
