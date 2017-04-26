2018 Skoda Yeti Replacement (Karoq) Spied In The Czech Republic

Skoda
’s current lineup is cohesive and, with minor exceptions, relatively new. The only model in dire need of a replacement is the Yeti, which had its world debut a little over eight years ago.
The Yeti
may have the appearance of a delivery van with big side windows and the face of a curious critter, but for what it’s worth, it’s a do-it-all vehicle that puts strikes a chord with that particular clientele interested in lifestyle-oriented vehicles. In short, it’s a fine car and a commercial hit for the brand.
Skoda, however, knows that it’s high time to introduce a well-deserved successor, one which is said to adopt the moniker Karoq. This information hasn’t been confirmed by Skoda. It stems, however, from a presentation of the company’s SUV
range. Starting with the Kodiaq, the four-strong list continues with the “Model K,” “Model Q,” as well as the Kodiaq Coupe
.
Whatever the Czech automaker decides on calling the Yeti 2, only time will tell. Until Skoda decides on revealing the long-awaited crossover, the spy snappers spotted a prototype cruising on the public roads.
And from the grainy video, it’s safe to say that Skoda xeroxed the Kodiaq at 75 percent or thereabout. The design language used for the front and rear end mirror the Yeti’s bigger sib, but the proportions are more in line with the Volkswagen Tiguan
. I’m sorry to see the Lancia Stratos-inspired front side windows go, but overall, the new kid on the block doesn’t look half bad.
It’s a given the Yeti 2 will ride on the MQB platform
, and so, it’s best to expect better driving dynamics, a minute drop in weight, as well as a flurry of TSI and TDI
engines. At the very top of the lineup, a punchy 2.0-liter turbo diesel matched to a dual-clutch DSG-type transmission will have to make do.
Oh, and another thing. The video's uploader, YouTube user Euroman Driver, mentions in the clip’s description that the debut for the Karoq
is set for May 18, in Stockholm. I failed to find a confirmation for this intel, though.