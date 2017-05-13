autoevolution

2018 Skoda Karoq Says Hi In New Batch Of Teaser Photos

 
13 May 2017, 8:44 UTC ·
by
To be launched on May 18 in Stockholm, the 2018 Skoda Karoq acts as the direct replacement for the Czech automaker’s tried-and-tested Yeti. Until then, the following teaser photos will have to make do. And from the looks of it, Skoda has nailed it again.
Instead of the unconventional quirkiness of the Yeti, the Karoq plays ball by adopting friendlier styling. That doesn’t mean that Skoda is taking a step back. Far from it, in fact. With the Karoq, the Mlada Boleslav-based automaker is trying to resonate with a larger audience than before.

Perfectly aligned to Skoda’s current design language, the Karoq features optional full-LED headlights and standard LED taillights. Highlights further include vertical double slats for the radiator grille and a stance similar to that of platform brothers SEAT Ateca and Volkswagen Tiguan.

One of the differentiating factors between the Skoda and its siblings is trunk capacity. At 521 liters with the rear seats in place and 1,630 liters with the rear seats down, the Karoq takes the best-in-segment accolade.

Opt for the VarioFlex rear seats, and cargo capacity grows up to 1,810 liters provided that one can be bothered to remove those seats. The practical aspect of the Karoq doesn’t necessarily mean that this here is a workhorse disguised as a compact crossover.

From the two photos of the interior released up to this moment, it’s crystal clear that the Karoq also plays big in the technology department. The latest infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, and a gear lever that reads “DSG” and “4x4” are but a few of the pointers Skoda is willing to share.

Following its world debut on Thursday, May 18, the all-new Karoq will have its market launch in the second half of 2017, with the first examples of the breed expected to hit dealer lots by the end of the year. 4.38 meters long and 1.84 wide, the Yeti-replacing model flaunts a 2,638-millimeter wheelbase. Opt for AWD, and you’re looking at an 8-mm shorter wheelbase.

 

With its upcoming world premiere, the appearance of camouflaged ŠKODA KAROQ is getting more and more frequent. Today it was spotted at the Prague Náplavka.

A post shared by ŠKODA AUTO Official (@skodagram) on May 13, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

2018 Skoda Karoq teaser Skoda Karoq crossover Skoda SUV
 
