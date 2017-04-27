Skoda Superb Production Reaches 1 Million, A Quarter Belonging to New Generation

We had a sneaking suspicion that the new Superb was very successful, but we didn't know for sure until some milestone numbers were announced today. 250,000 units were made since March 2015, pushing the total number to a cool million.





This is the first Skoda hotspot car with high-speed Internet access. Another highlight is the debut of The Superb story started out in 1934 with a beefy-looking limo you can see on the left of the picture. Of course, like most cars that came before the Volkswagen era and especially pre-WWII ones, grandpa didn't achieve that much.Skoda only really started counting about 16 years ago, when the first flagship sedan came out . After producing 136,100 vehicles of the first generation, the production figures of the second generation increased significantly. Between 2008 and 2015, 618,500 sedans and wagons left the Skoda plant in Kvasiny.As we've mentioned, the current third generation was introduced in March 2015. And a little over two years since, Skoda has already produced 250,000 vehicles, about 50% more per year.To keep up with demand, Skoda has secured funding to expand Kvasiny production from 150,000 cars last year to 280,000 vehicles annually. But we can't forget that the Superb is also made and sold in Chiana, Skoda's current biggest market."This production milestone is an impressive demonstration of Skoda's high production competence and its employees," says Michael Oeljeklaus, Board Member for Production and Logistics, adding “The name Superb represents one of the best and most successful cars in the automotive mid-class.”Apart from being their biggest, the Superb is Skoda's first model to offer modern connectivity. The infotainment system can be automatically connected to Smartphones via SmartLink, which includes the standards MirrorLinkTM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system allows users to operate some apps from their smartphone on the car’s display. The driver can use the SmartGate function to retrieve vehicle data on their phone.This is the first Skoda hotspot car with high-speed Internet access. Another highlight is the debut of Phonebox , which charges mobile phones wirelessly.