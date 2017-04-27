autoevolution

Skoda Superb Production Reaches 1 Million, A Quarter Belonging to New Generation

 
27 Apr 2017, 13:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We had a sneaking suspicion that the new Superb was very successful, but we didn't know for sure until some milestone numbers were announced today. 250,000 units were made since March 2015, pushing the total number to a cool million.
The Superb story started out in 1934 with a beefy-looking limo you can see on the left of the picture. Of course, like most cars that came before the Volkswagen era and especially pre-WWII ones, grandpa didn't achieve that much.

Skoda only really started counting about 16 years ago, when the first flagship sedan came out. After producing 136,100 vehicles of the first generation, the production figures of the second generation increased significantly. Between 2008 and 2015, 618,500 sedans and wagons left the Skoda plant in Kvasiny.

As we've mentioned, the current third generation was introduced in March 2015. And a little over two years since, Skoda has already produced 250,000 vehicles, about 50% more per year.

To keep up with demand, Skoda has secured funding to expand Kvasiny production from 150,000 cars last year to 280,000 vehicles annually. But we can't forget that the Superb is also made and sold in Chiana, Skoda's current biggest market.

"This production milestone is an impressive demonstration of Skoda's high production competence and its employees," says Michael Oeljeklaus, Board Member for Production and Logistics, adding “The name Superb represents one of the best and most successful cars in the automotive mid-class.”

Apart from being their biggest, the Superb is Skoda's first model to offer modern connectivity. The infotainment system can be automatically connected to Smartphones via SmartLink, which includes the standards MirrorLinkTM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system allows users to operate some apps from their smartphone on the car’s display. The driver can use the SmartGate function to retrieve vehicle data on their phone.

This is the first Skoda hotspot car with high-speed Internet access. Another highlight is the debut of Phonebox, which charges mobile phones wirelessly.
Skoda Superb Skoda Superb production
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65