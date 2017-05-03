autoevolution

Skoda Celebrates a Production Milestone: 1.5 Million Third-Gen Octavias

 
3 May 2017
Skoda has been selling the Octavia model since 1996, but the third generation of the practical compact is newer on the market, as it was launched in 2013.
You would expect it to be less successful regarding sales, but Skoda has shown that it can sell the liftback sedan like nobody’s business. The Czech automaker has announced it has made the 1.5-millionth unit of the third-generation Octavia.

You read that right, we are referring to the third generation of this model, which began production in November 2012, and it already has 1.5 million customers.

Recently, the Mlada Boleslav brand announced that its flagship sedan, the Superb, has reached a production milestone: one million units manufactured across all its generations. It is evident that the mid-sized model could not match the sales results of a more affordable product, but the difference in production is massive.

The predecessor of the ongoing compact car from Skoda managed to convince 2.5 million customers across the world in a period of nine years. The first generation of the Octavia had 1.4 million clients from 1996 to 2004.

When you look at the new perspective provided by the figures, it is more evident that the car industry has changed from the 1990s, and that Skoda’s success has reached new proportions.

The Octavia nameplate itself celebrates over five million cars sold since its launch, which took place two decades ago. The Octavia line is one of the most successful in the world thanks to these results, and it can be considered the company's bread and butter from many points of view.

Currently, Skoda makes the Octavia in the Czech Republic, Russia, India, Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan. Except for Czech-built models, the rest of the factories serve local markets and regional necessities.
