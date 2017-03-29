Reuploaded Fifth Gear Test Predicted Skoda Octavia Success in 2013

I know that it says "March 2017" in this video's description, but it's actually from series 23, episode 9, released way back in November 2013. Back then, the Skoda Octavia III was subjected to the Fifth Gear Team Test, and despite only scoring 22 points out of 30, it won the reviewers over with its bland practicality and Golf tech.





Fifth Gear tested the Golf 7 only a few months before this Skoda and could find very little to separate the two. Of course, if you want to be all German about it, the Volkswagen saved its best technologies for a really long time, such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Dynamic Chassis Control. However, Octavia's trunk is an almost unbeatable advantage.



So why do I say it's successful? Well, in 2016, Skoda sold almost 1,330,000 cars worldwide, of which about 446,000 were Octavias. To put things into perspective, the Rapid came second with about 213,000 units, which is less than half.



The Kodiaq just hit the market and could become more successful in the short term. But because the Octavia can offer plenty of equipment for around €20,000, it's unbeatable in the long run.



One reason for the added cost is the independent rear suspension, which the Octavia only offers on the RS/vRS and the 1.8 TSI models. But in this gray paint with a dark interior, it's the styling we'd criticize first and foremost. What do you guys think, didn't the Octavia II age a little better than the current generation?



