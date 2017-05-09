Skoda Launches 2017 Rapid & Rapid Spaceback with New Videos and Photos

Unveiled during this year's Geneva Motor Show, the mildly updated versions of the Rapid and Rapid Spaceback are being launched across Europe. Desire is the last thing we feel when looking at these new photos and videos, but these cheap family cars are still pretty nifty.





In the past, we've talked about how smaller engines don't necessarily result in lower fuel consumption, but these might be okay since they've got more modern tech. The writing on the box says you'll do 4.4 l/100km on average, but that's an overly optimistic box. The downside is that everybody who drove the Ibiza 1.0 TSI says the 3-cylinder setup is rough.



Nevermind. With the money you save by buying a Skoda, you could at least afford the 125 PS version of the 1.4 TSI or the 1.6 TDI , which would be our pick.



Even though Skoda boasts that it has installed brand new front and rear fascias, they didn't actually change that much. A new piece of chrome trim in the lower bumper and smaller fog lights are the only real upgrades. The headlights also have new graphics, but you already noticed that.



Inside, both versions of the car come with new door inlays and new air nozzles. You can order it with an internet hotspot, but you're not going to because the Rapid is for cheapskates. The two USB ports in the back are a nice upgrade hough.



On the safety side, customers choosing the Ambient trim or higher get the High Beam Assist function, which recognizes incoming cars and dip the main beams. The











The biggest upgrade is not the facelift itself, but a new engine. Skoda has replaced all its 1.2 TSI engines with the 1.0 TSI. There are two versions, delivering either 95 or 110 PS.In the past, we've talked about how smaller engines don't necessarily result in lower fuel consumption, but these might be okay since they've got more modern tech. The writing on the box says you'll do 4.4 l/100km on average, but that's an overly optimistic box. The downside is that everybody who drove the Ibiza 1.0 TSI says the 3-cylinder setup is rough.Nevermind. With the money you save by buying a Skoda, you could at least afford the 125 PS version of the 1.4 TSI or the 1.6, which would be our pick.Even though Skoda boasts that it has installed brand new front and rear fascias, they didn't actually change that much. A new piece of chrome trim in the lower bumper and smaller fog lights are the only real upgrades. The headlights also have new graphics, but you already noticed that.Inside, both versions of the car come with new door inlays and new air nozzles. You can order it with an internet hotspot, but you're not going to because the Rapid is for cheapskates. The two USB ports in the back are a nice upgrade hough.On the safety side, customers choosing the Ambient trim or higher get the High Beam Assist function, which recognizes incoming cars and dip the main beams. The Rapid now comes standard with Multi-Collision Brake, while Front Assist with emergency braking is optional.