Skoda Reveals 2018 Karoq Design Details in New Photos, Digital Dash Appears

Just like that, the Karoq
name because real and we got multiple sightings of the car in just a few weeks. An official unveiling is scheduled for next Thursday, and the Czech carmaker is eager to show that it hasn't just shortened the Kodiaq and called it something else.
The multitude of teaser photos they released today fondly remind us of the ones for the Superb and Kodiaq
unveiling of recent years. Looking at some of the simple design elements, such as the headlights, it's easy to dismiss the Skoda
design language. However, the fans are getting what they want.
And there are plenty of fans, since the Yeti has a loyal following of over a million buyers. But its replacement is less aimed towards retirees and more towards younger families with outdoor needs.
The headlight combo is among the best that Skoda has ever built. It's got small LED projectors both on top unit and the smaller rectangular one below.
The Karoq design also features narrow, raked tail lights, the outer segment of which is embedded in the side frames, while the inner piece is integrated into the tailgate.
Oh, and what's that next to the air vents? The Karoq will be the first Skoda available with the 12.3-inch digital dash we've already seen on Audi
and VW models.
A few shorts of the interior reveal the chunky DSG shifter and a mode selector that does without the dial you get in the Tiguan.
The compact SUV
is 4,382 mm long, 1,841 mm wide and 1,605 mm high. It rides on a 2,638mm wheelbase, but the AWD
models have a 2,630mm wheelbase, suggesting they are using the cheaper rigid axle on FWD
cars. The boot has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place or 1,630 liters when they are folded flat. However, the new VarioFlex system consists of three individual seats that can be adjusted or removed, adding another 180 liters of cargo space.
If you don't mind the camo, we've also got a video teaser for you guys.