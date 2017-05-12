autoevolution

Koenigsegg Confirms An Agera RS Crash on Its Test Track, Nobody Was Injured

 
The Swedish specialists in hypercars at Koenigsegg have announced that a freshly completed Agera RS was crashed this week.
The vehicle was undergoing what is known as “shakedown testing,” and the procedure was being done at the National Electric Vehicle Sweden’s facilities in Trollhattan. Apparently, the track was wet at the time of the accident, and the driver had lost control of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the two unnamed people who were in the Agera RS at the moment of the incident were not harmed, as tests in the hospital have shown.

Koenigsegg has explained that it uses its test track for this type of shakedown, but it also employs the facilities of NEVS. The latter are employed when cars for the U.S. market are designed and evaluated.

According to the press release from the automaker, the bodywork of the Agera RS was damaged, but its structure does not seem to be affected.

The conclusion was obtained from the initial inspection, but the specialists from Angelholm will have to dismantle the hypercar to be sure that every component is in perfect condition. No technical faults have been found in the vehicle, which leads us to believe that human error was the cause of the accident.

Koenigsegg does not want to point the finger at anyone, even though this crash will probably lead to a few delays in production, especially since we know they were “fully booked” for the entire course of 2017. The same thing would have happened for any low-volume carmaker that works with this kind of attention to detail.

The Agera RS has been sold out since January 2016, but not all units have been dispatched to their clients. Only 25 units of this model were in the plan, and ten of them were reserved before it was even publicly shown.

The example that was crashed was among the last units of this version, and it looks like its future owner will have to wait even more.
