SEAT Previews Mid-Size SUV, Will Go On Sale In 2018

Volkswagen has the Tiguan
and the Tiguan Allspace
, Skoda the Kodiaq, and SEAT the Ateca. Sometime in 2018, however, the Tiguan-based Ateca will be joined by a bigger brother in the guise of a mid-sized crossover utility vehicle.
At this year’s SEAT
Annual Media Conference, the Spanish brand let it be known that the yet-unnamed SUV
will be preceded by the Arona, which will go official on the same assembly line as the all-new Ibiza in the second half of the current year. The larger-than-Ateca model won’t be built in Martorell, but at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg to maximize the automotive group’s synergies.
Confirmed to ride on the MQB A2 platform of the Skoda Kodiaq
, the third SUV in the SEAT model range “will have a very big effect on our ability to generate margins,”
according to the automaker’s president. Head honcho Luca de Meo adds that “it will be designed in Barcelona and made in Germany.”
And on the subject of design, do take a look at the teaser pictured in the story’s main pic.
The more generous overhangs are tell-tale signs this thing will be that much bigger than the Ateca.
According to SEAT, the SUV announced today will be offered in five- and seven-seat variants. And based on the Ateca’s current engine list, there’s no denying that the 1.4-liter TSI and 2.0-liter TDI
are in the pipeline.
At the Annual Media Conference, SEAT also announced that it had achieved the best financial results in the company’s history in 2016. Compared to the -7 million euros operating profit the year before, 2016 saw the company bounce to 143 million euros. “Higher levels of sales, higher mix and cost optimization lead us to profitability,”
said de Meo today in Barcelona.