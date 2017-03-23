autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

SEAT Previews Mid-Size SUV, Will Go On Sale In 2018

 
23 Mar 2017, 13:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volkswagen has the Tiguan and the Tiguan Allspace, Skoda the Kodiaq, and SEAT the Ateca. Sometime in 2018, however, the Tiguan-based Ateca will be joined by a bigger brother in the guise of a mid-sized crossover utility vehicle.
At this year’s SEAT Annual Media Conference, the Spanish brand let it be known that the yet-unnamed SUV will be preceded by the Arona, which will go official on the same assembly line as the all-new Ibiza in the second half of the current year. The larger-than-Ateca model won’t be built in Martorell, but at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg to maximize the automotive group’s synergies.

Confirmed to ride on the MQB A2 platform of the Skoda Kodiaq, the third SUV in the SEAT model range “will have a very big effect on our ability to generate margins,” according to the automaker’s president. Head honcho Luca de Meo adds that “it will be designed in Barcelona and made in Germany.” And on the subject of design, do take a look at the teaser pictured in the story’s main pic.

The more generous overhangs are tell-tale signs this thing will be that much bigger than the Ateca. According to SEAT, the SUV announced today will be offered in five- and seven-seat variants. And based on the Ateca’s current engine list, there’s no denying that the 1.4-liter TSI and 2.0-liter TDI are in the pipeline.

At the Annual Media Conference, SEAT also announced that it had achieved the best financial results in the company’s history in 2016. Compared to the -7 million euros operating profit the year before, 2016 saw the company bounce to 143 million euros. “Higher levels of sales, higher mix and cost optimization lead us to profitability,” said de Meo today in Barcelona.

2018 SEAT SUV Volkswagen Seat Volkswagen Tiguan Skoda Kodiaq MQB SUV
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our SEAT Testdrives:

2015 SEAT Leon ST Cupra78
2015 SEAT Leon X-Perience77
SEAT Leon SC75