SEAT Previews Mid-Size SUV, Will Go On Sale In 2018

SUV

TDI

We will strengthen our SUV offensive with a third model, positioned one segment above the #SEATateca, reaching dealerships in 2018 #SEAT pic.twitter.com/52Ew7sS9Vk — SEAT Official (@SEATofficial) March 23, 2017

Our new flagship SUV will be designed & developed in Barcelona and made in the Wolfsburg factory, in the heart of the @vwgroup_en #SEAT — SEAT Official (@SEATofficial) March 23, 2017

We closed 2016 with an operating profit of 143M€ & profit after tax before extraordinary effects of 232M€, the best results in #SEAT history pic.twitter.com/7tepuADBk0 — SEAT Official (@SEATofficial) March 23, 2017