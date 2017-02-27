autoevolution

SEAT Introduces Electric Mii At Mobile World Congress 2017

 
Closely related to the VW e-up!, the SEAT eMii is a small electric car with big ambitions. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to acquire one because the eMii is not meant for retail customers.
Presented at the Mobile World Congress 2017, the eMii is just a means to an end for a car sharing service that will be launched in due time in Barcelona, Spain's capital city. Only 10 eMii units will roll out in the first instance.

“What we see on the stand is the car that will allow is to test the operation of electrical technology in shared use vehicles,” said Luca de Meo, SEAT's head honcho. “This does not mean that this is going to be our first electric car, but it is the ideal vehicle for carrying out these tests in Barcelona," he added.

Sporting minimal stylistic differences over the gasoline-powered Mii, the eMii prototype revealed at MWC 2017 features an 82-PS electric motor and an 18.7 kWh battery. And just like its VW-branded counterpart, a complete charge is good for 160 kilometers (100 miles) or thereabout. It’s not much, but then again, the SEAT eMii wasn’t designed for long-distance traveling.

It’s also worthy to note that SEAT is keeping its lips shut on the subject of electrification, which is somewhat curious when you think about. Be that as it may, de Meo confirmed that SEAT is looking forward to launching an electric vehicle in the near future. “By 2019” is all the big kahuna can say for now.

At the present moment, the SEAT lineup starts with the Mii and continues with the Ibiza supermini, Leon hatchback and wagon, and tops with the Ateca sport utility vehicle. The Ateca, which is actually a Volkswagen Tiguan underneath the skin, is gifted with a platform that can be matched with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The real questions are, what sort of EV is the Spanish automaker thinking of launching by 2019 and at what price point?

 

