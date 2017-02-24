New Leon Cupra 300's AWD System Discussed in 1-Hour Review

The SEAT Leon Cupra has received more changes than any other hot hatch. In 2015, it joined the hot wagon market, and a year later it got the 290 update with a better exhaust system. But 2017 brings more drastic changes: the first AWD system in Cupra history.





To answer those questions, we watched an hour-long review from Autogefuhl... yes, the whole thing. Thomas has reviewed all the previous versions of the Cupra and got to spend time with the new 300 both on the road and at the track.



He briefly covers the SC coupe and regular 5-door. But for the most part, it's the differences between AWD and FWD on the estate that get his attention.



Some interesting insight comes from Jordi Gené, the very man who set the Nurburgring track record in a Cupra... twice. He says that he'd pick the manual FWD version every time because it's lighter and that gives him better acceleration above 100 km/h (62 mph_, where the sticky rubber and front diff do all the work.



However, he agrees that for an everyday car, DSG is more comfortable and AWD harmonic acceleration. SEAT's numbers suggest the Cupra 300 AWD is 0.7 seconds faster to 100 km/h than a regular version. That suggests the Cupra is wasting about a SEAT Mii's worth of power off the line.



SEAT calls its AWD "



For me, the most interesting bits of this review are on the consumer advice side of things. For example, the best seats to get are the base ones without the integrated headrests, which cost extra and are harder to get into. Likewise, if you order the Orange Pack, do it without the Michelin Cup Sport 2 tires because they don't work in the wet.



