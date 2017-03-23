autoevolution
Skoda Teases New Concept Vehicle, It's A Coupe Styled Model Called Vision E

 
Skoda has published a teaser image on its website, which previews its new styling language.
It is called the Vision E, and it will preview a few styling cues that will be implemented on all future models made by Skoda. Just like the other “Vision” concept vehicles that were presented before it, the body style selected for the exhibit will lead to a production model that will closely follow its lines.

In this case, the teaser image shows a crossover that is styled like a coupe, which has made us think about the Kodiaq Coupe. The latter was leaked yesterday after a presentation made by Skoda in China, and the teaser image seems to hide the coupe version of the Kodiaq.

The Czech brand owned by the Volkswagen Group says that one of its sources of inspiration will be crystal glass art, which is a tradition in its homeland.

Those who have spoken with Jozef Kaban, the former lead designer of this automaker, already know that crystal glass art has been an inspiration for this brand for several years, so his departure to BMW will not lead to a dramatic shift in design at Skoda.

Karl Neuhold has been named Head of Exterior design at Skoda, the company where he has been appointed since 2006. The Vision E is the next step for the firm, and it appears that sharp headlights with powerful LEDs will be the norm for Skoda in the next few years.

We also notice a shift in the light signature of the tail lamps, which used to have a “C” in them, and have gradually moved towards a different interpretation of that idea. While we cannot see the new design, it looks more angular, and the link with the Kodiaq cannot be denied.

Brand officials did not disclose when they will publicly unveil the Vision E concept car, but they promise to show another concept study shortly, which will underline the constant evolution of its design.
