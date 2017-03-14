autoevolution
2017 SEAT Ibiza Looks Really Fun in First Commercial

 
While trying to buy Alfa Romeo from Fiat, Volkswagen realized that the SEAT brand could just as well be promoted as having Spanish flair. However, until we saw this commercial for the all-new 2017 Ibiza, we didn't believe it.
You can tell that SEAT is pitching this car to young people who want to go on fishing trips, are asking for kisses in driving lots and treat every day as an adventure. While we can't imagine those folks buying a brand new Ibiza, the ones who do at least enjoy the idea.

Of course, the features this car comes with are also a focal point of the ad. The red ambient lighting is like a deal-maker in the kiss scene, and a guy dress like a hero pretends to have superpowers when he wirelessly opens the door. Wireless charging - that comes in handy too!

But when you play the Black Eyed Peas version of Mais Que Nada, people tend to enjoy things. The new SEAT Ibiza doesn't need ear-drugs to sell, as it's one of the most promising new superminis, at least in our group.

This is the first model to be based on the MQB A0 platform for small cars, so it could be as much of a game changer as the Golf that debuted the regular MQB several years ago.

We don't yet know when the Ibiza 5 will come our way, but we hope that it's within the next few weeks. But the model we want, equipped with the new 1.5-liter turbo engine, won't be ready until the end of the year.

Even though it looks so sharp and sporty, the Ibiza might still make a decent family car or even one for a retired pensioner walking his dog. That's because it's now got a 355-liter trunk.

