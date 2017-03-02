autoevolution

SEAT Leon Cupra ST on Vossen Wheels Is Light Tuning for the Family Man

 
Boy, you really don't see a lot of SEAT Leon tuning projects these days. It could be because the car is now too expensive for youth races, or that it attracts a more mature crowd. You can either have the JE Design body kit... or nothing else.
Some people have fitted air suspension and rode into Worthersee. But you don't want that, do you? Imagine going to the supermarket to pick up baby formula and waiting for the car to raise itself - you'd look like the worst daddy ever.

No, the best way to make sure your Cupra isn't like anybody else's is to install some custom wheels. And this has to be the first Leon we've ever seen with alloys from Vossen.

The wheel specialist resides in Miami, where there are no SEATs. We know that the Spanish automaker imports everything it makes to Mexico, but this is clearly shot in Germany, and the Cupra in question happens to be an ST model.

With so many versions coming out, it's impossible to know which Cupra this is. But judging from the brakes, we'd say it's a 280. She's got a double panoramic roof and the ACC radar option, but only the standard seat configuration.

So how much money would it cost for you to upgrade your Cupra in this way? Not that much. These look like 19-inch VFS-1 alloys in matte graphite, which retail online for $549 a piece. Factor in the shipping and installation and you have yourself a €2,000+ upgrade.

It used to be that SEAT offered a much cheaper alternative to Volkswagen's popular Golf models. But nowadays, you can spend €40,000 or more on the Cupra. Now that the ST model has 300 hp and available all-wheel drive, we expect to see a lot more of these hot estates.
