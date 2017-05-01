Skoda Pickup Rendering Looks like a Modern-Day Chevy El-Camino

People with computer graphics skills have been toying with the idea of a Skoda pickup for quite some time now, but it seems all their efforts have fallen on some very deaf years over in Mlada Boleslav. The Czech company doesn't appear to be very interested, which might come as a bit odd considering two aspects.





Of course, this vehicle has as many chances of becoming a reality as those buildings behind are likely to be built in Uganda, but when you have an agenda that you need to push on to Skoda, you need to move fast once the company has shown what it calls its new design language. As for us, well, we sure wouldn't mind getting our hands on such a ute. First of all, the Volkswagen Group already has a pickup platform within its ranks in the VW Amarok, and it's quite a good one. It may be a bit stiff compared to the competition, something that doesn't come very handy when crossing patches of rough terrain - as cars like these are expected to virtually on a daily basis - but that can also be overlooked considering the vehicle's other great attributes.Second, it seems like every European brand out there has suddenly developed a taste for building pickup trucks. There's one from Fiat now, and Peugeot and Citroen are also looking into the possibility, rumor has it. And let's not forget about Mercedes-Benz and its X-Class freak-mobile that has been spotted testing. Oh, and even though Tesla isn't European, the fact an EV-only maker is considering its fifth model to be a pickup does say a little something about how popular they have become.This Skoda concept, however, doesn't really fit the mold set out by the rest of the models on sale. Instead, it goes back to the day when vehicles such as the Chevy El Camino or the Ford Ranchero (and, a bit more recently, the Subaru Baja) were all the rage.Granted, unlike the classic vehicles mentioned above, the Vision E Concept pickup (you can call it whatever you like, it only exists in the mind of the guy who created it and in this picture) is based on an SUV (albeit an electric one), whereas they had sedans as their sources of inspiration. However, that doesn't stop it from looking extremely sporty, as if it were more at home on long stretches of asphalt than anywhere else.Of course, this vehicle has as many chances of becoming a reality as those buildings behind are likely to be built in Uganda, but when you have an agenda that you need to push on to Skoda, you need to move fast once the company has shown what it calls its new design language. As for us, well, we sure wouldn't mind getting our hands on such a ute.