Porsche 918 Spyder Shows Up at Nurburgring Track Day, Goes into Passing Frenzy

 
15 May 2017, 14:23 UTC ·
Since the Porsche 918 Spyder sits at the top of the Nurburgring food chain (yes, that second-to-the-Huracan-Performante spot still counts as such a position), you can imagine that any Touristenfahrten session involving such a hyper hybrid lapping the Green Hell will keep enthusiasts on their toes.
And the most recent 918-infused Ring track day took place over the weekend, with Saturday's session seeing a British-registered example of the Zuffenhausen halo car playing in Nordschleife traffic.

Alas, the 887 hp machine didn't seem to cross paths with any machine that could've put up a fight, so its driver kept passing others cars effortlessly throughout the session.

We can only imagine what would've happened is a Ring Wolf would've come across this Porscha. So far, we've seen such animals going as quick as 7:25 (Bridge to Gantry, not the full track), so, given the heavy traffic seen here, we could've ended up with one hell of a battle.

The supercar spotted who captured the gas-electric Porscha on camera also took the time to have a little chat with the driver, dropping an interesting detail: "This one has done over 23,000km in 1.5 years and is on the track almost every weekend! Great to see one being used properly, kudos to the owner!"

Speaking of the 918 Spyder stretching its legs on the infamous German track, we'll remind you that, last month, Porsche itself brought the hypercar back to the Nordschleife. The Ring rumor mill talked about the German automaker willing to bring the production car back home, but we expected the test to be related to tire aspects.

In fact, we've brought along a second piece of footage, one that shows what happens when the 918 is manhandled by a Porsche driver who doesn't have to deal with traffic.

Zooming in on the pace difference between the two Nordschleife adventures below should keep one entertained for the day.



