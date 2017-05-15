Future Volvos Will Feature Android-Based Infotainment Systems

We spend so much time on our mobile phones that we've come to know everything about them, be it a scratch on the display or a hidden option in a sub-menu of the operating system.





The only ones who might not be too excited about this news are the iPhone users who plan to buy a Volvo over the coming years. But since having two smartphones is quickly becoming the norm now, they have plenty of time to get familiar with the Android. Whether it's Android or iOS, we're now close to being experts on how to use these devices, and whenever we have to use a new interface we find it irritating, because everything works so well on our phones, we see no reason to change that.That's how Android smart TVs have come about - and, to be fair, most television sets really did need a better, more intuitive menu than the ones created by their manufacturers. And from here to in-car infotainment systems was just a small step.Most of the current vehicles offer the option of replicating the content of your phone on the car's main display through Apple 's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto, but they come with some restrictions. However, the logical progression from here would be to have an Android-based operating system dedicated to the vehicle's hardware.Today, Volvo announced it was doing just that thanks to a new partnership with Google. The Swedish company has given a two-year maximum time frame needed for the development, testing, and implementation of its next-gen in-car infotainment and connectivity options.Apart from seamless communication with your phone and the numerous advantages of linking your vehicle's operating system with a Google account, this change also opens up access to a host of apps. Of course, Volvo and Google will have to decide which are safe to install on the vehicle's device and which aren't, but the possibilities are virtually endless.“We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership. Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalisation possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective,” said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Research & Development at Volvo Car Group.The only ones who might not be too excited about this news are the iPhone users who plan to buy a Volvo over the coming years. But since having two smartphones is quickly becoming the norm now, they have plenty of time to get familiar with the Android.