Land Rover Celebrates Range Rover Evoque Anniversary With Special Edition

Can you believe the first production-spec Range Rover Evoque
rolled off the assembly line in Halewood six years ago? Car for car, in excess of 600,000 examples were made up to now. And for what it’s worth, more have yet to be manufactured. To mark this moment in the luxury compact crossover SUV’s existence, Land Rover decided to launch a limited-run model baptized Landmark.
Finished here in Moraine Blue and slated to debut at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 10, on-the-road pricing will kick off from £39,000. The figure applies to the Td4 powertrain with a six-speed stick shift
, which costs £33,360 without the special edition treatment. What do you get for the £5,640 premium?
Other than the pictured paint job, the Landmark can also be had in Yulong White and Corris Grey. Regardless of color, all Landmark models flaunt contrasting grey detailing, including a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, Graphite Atlas grille, and so forth. The cabin is garnished with gray accents as well, with the addition of Ebony upholstery and Light Lunar stitching.
“What makes Evoque so special is its relevance”
declared Gerry McGovern, the chief design officer at Land Rover
. “Its success was clear from the start and gave us the confidence to break new ground, which you can see with vehicles like the Evoque Convertible,”
he concluded.
At this price point, the Landmark also happens to be pretty well equipped. On the tech
front, it would be wise to spend a bit more on the InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. Not only does the 10-inch unit boast Spotify, but another highlight comes in the form of the 4G Wi-Fi hotspot feature.
At the current pace of production, an Evoque is produced at Halewood
every 170 seconds. Sold in 130 markets worldwide, approximately 80 percent of UK-built Evoque models go to export.
Instead of an ending note, did you know Land Rover is now testing the second-generation Evoque
on British roads? Look forward to the newcomer's reveal sometime before the end of 2018.