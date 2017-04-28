Range Rover Velar SVR Spied Lapping Nurburgring, Prototype Shows Its Loud Side

With the Range Rover Velar already promising to be a massive hit, the British automaker is now testing a spiced-up incarnation of the SUV, which might just receive the SVR badge.





The lack of V8 firepower is one of the few aspects that currently prevents the Velar from cannibalizing the Range Rover Sport. It's worth noting that the most powerful Velar is now animated by Jaguar Land Rover's 380 hp supercharged V6.



So, regardless of whether the Velar is getting the SVR badge or not, the line-up receiving a V8 delivering between 500 and 575 ponies is quite an important matter.



Once this eight-cylinder prototype becomes production reality next year, it will be interesting to keep an eye on sales of the yet-unreleased



The camouflage on the test car does a pretty good job at hiding the performance details of the Range Rover Velar SVR and yet we can notice a few clues that give away the vehicle's thirst for velocity. Check out the super-sized brake rotors and you'll understand.The Jaguar "sister car" clues

We've spied a prototype that should become the



And, since we hate to keep you waiting, we added a Velar SVR render (the one we



We've already shown you the prototype doing its thing on the Nurburgring and now we're back with a piece of footage allowing us to sample the (respectably loud) soundtrack of the fast Rangie. Truth be told, it does seems like we're dealing with V8 aural treats here - you should keep in mind that, at least in the early stages of development, Jaguar Land Rover prototypes are usually a tad quieter than the production vehicles that follow them.The lack of V8 firepower is one of the few aspects that currently prevents the Velar from cannibalizing the Range Rover Sport. It's worth noting that the most powerful Velar is now animated by Jaguar Land Rover's 380 hp supercharged V6.So, regardless of whether the Velar is getting the SVR badge or not, the line-up receiving a V8 delivering between 500 and 575 ponies is quite an important matter.Once this eight-cylinder prototype becomes production reality next year, it will be interesting to keep an eye on sales of the yet-unreleased 2018 Range Rover Sport facelift.The camouflage on the test car does a pretty good job at hiding the performance details of the Range Rover Velar SVR and yet we can notice a few clues that give away the vehicle's thirst for velocity. Check out the super-sized brake rotors and you'll understand.We've spied a prototype that should become the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR on countless occasions, with the arrival of the range-topping F-Type probably giving us all the info we need on its potential Velar SVR sibling. Jaguar should drop the overly muscular F-Pace by the end of the year and we'll return with the info as soon as we get our hands on it.And, since we hate to keep you waiting, we added a Velar SVR render (the one we brought you early last month) at the end of the image gallery below.