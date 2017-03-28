2018 Range Rover Sport SVR Shows Production Lights, Exhaust Tips on Nurburgring

Now that the Nurburgring has opened its gates for the new season, the time has come for prototypes to fly around the infamous German track during the industry pool days and the freshest example of that makes for an awesome spyshot catch. We're talking about the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR, with a prototype packing plenty of production bits having now been spotted lapping the Green Hell.

Judging by how hungry the new front apron air intakes look, the facelift might just mean that the SVR badge will switch from the 550 hp incarnation of Jaguar Land Rover's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 to the 575 hp version of the mill.



And while the current Range Rover Sport SVR is anything but shy when it comes to the aural department, the exhaust of the newcomer could be even more vocal.



While we haven't been able to take a peek inside the cabin of the 2018 model (the roll cage displayed by the Ring prototype doesn't count), we're expecting the interior of the SVR to be nothing short of a luxury temple. And we'll get to find out more later in the year when the vehicle makes its debut.



Nevertheless, those willing to go for a greener incarnation of the lavish SUV will be reminded that the Plug-In Hybrid version of the 2018 RRS was spied last month. The hybrid model will bring a double switch, one involving going from a standard to a plug-in hybrid setup and one that will see the current oil-burning hardware being ditched for a gas powertrain.