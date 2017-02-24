autoevolution

2018 Range Rover Sport Facelift Plug-In Hybrid Spied Trying to Hide Its Mass

 
24 Feb 2017, 15:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Land Rover engineers are now out testing the mid-cycle revamp of the automaker's big guns, the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport, with one of the most important changes to be brought by the facelift coming in the form of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. And you can see the combustion-electric 2018 Range Rover Sport in the spyshots to your right.
As far as green propulsion is concerned, the current Range Rover Sport line-up impresses through the use of a diesel-electric powertrain, while most carmakers who have pursued the electric assistance path have opted for gas units.

The hybrid RRS mixes a 3.0-liter V6 with a 35 kW electric motor, offering an output of 335 hp, but the system doesn't feature a plug-in feature.

The PHEV model coming with the facelift spied here is expected to leave the oil-burner behind, switching to Jaguar Land Rover's new Ingenium engine family for a 295 hp turbo-four that will work with a meatier electric system. To be more precise, the electric side of the powertrain will deliver around 200 hp, while offering an EV range of about 31 miles (50 kg), which is currently the norm in terms of such vehicles.

The lavish SUV will pack driving modes allowing it to offer melange between the mandatory offroading credentials and features helping the drivers make the most out of the vehicle's efficiency.

The aesthetic changes set to be introduced by the facelift will fully cover the front fascia, while we could even see the British designers restyling the hood. The visual tweaks should be a bit more limited at the back, but still serious enough to allow us to make a clear difference between the two two incarnations of the high-riding vehicle.

While the revamp will bring obvious cabin changes, from a few design features to updated infotainment features, we expect the British brand's luxury dedication to determine the company to introduce custom cabin features for the hybrid model.

P.S.: If all this hybrid talk is music to your ears, but you'd rather go for the Range Rover instead of the Sport model, you should check out the green spyshots we recently delivered.
2018 Range Rover Sport Range Rover Sport Range Rover SUV plug-in hybrid green spyshots
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our LAND ROVER Testdrives:

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport70
2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged84
2014 Range Rover Sport76
Range Rover Supercharged77
KAHN RANGE ROVER76
Range Rover 79
Range Rover Evoque Coupe71
Range Rover Sport66