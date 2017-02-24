2018 Range Rover Sport Facelift Plug-In Hybrid Spied Trying to Hide Its Mass

Land Rover
engineers are now out testing the mid-cycle revamp of the automaker's big guns, the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport, with one of the most important changes to be brought by the facelift coming in the form of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. And you can see the combustion-electric 2018 Range Rover Sport in the spyshots to your right.
As far as green propulsion is concerned, the current Range Rover Sport line-up impresses through the use of a diesel-electric powertrain, while most carmakers who have pursued the electric assistance path have opted for gas units.
The hybrid RRS mixes a 3.0-liter V6 with a 35 kW electric motor, offering an output of 335 hp, but the system doesn't feature a plug-in feature.
The PHEV model coming with the facelift spied here is expected to leave the oil-burner behind, switching to Jaguar Land Rover's new Ingenium engine family
for a 295 hp turbo-four that will work with a meatier electric system. To be more precise, the electric side of the powertrain will deliver around 200 hp, while offering an EV range of about 31 miles (50 kg), which is currently the norm in terms of such vehicles.
The lavish SUV
will pack driving modes allowing it to offer melange between the mandatory offroading credentials and features helping the drivers make the most out of the vehicle's efficiency.
The aesthetic changes set to be introduced by the facelift will fully cover the front fascia, while we could even see the British designers restyling the hood. The visual tweaks should be a bit more limited at the back, but still serious enough to allow us to make a clear difference between the two two incarnations of the high-riding vehicle.
While the revamp will bring obvious cabin changes, from a few design features to updated infotainment features, we expect the British brand's luxury dedication to determine the company to introduce custom cabin features for the hybrid model.
P.S.: If all this hybrid talk is music to your ears, but you'd rather go for the Range Rover instead of the Sport model, you should check out the green spyshots we recently delivered
.