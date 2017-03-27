2018 SsangYong Rexton (Y400) Flagship SUV Revealed

It’s been a long wait, but here it is! The all-new generation of the Rexton just made its digital debut before it goes official in the flesh at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show. And compared to other SsangYong SUVs before this one, the Y400 series is definitely a superior machine than anything the automaker accustomed us.





They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the Y400 Rexton ? Well, why did SsangYong mix up the most mundane Chevrolet design cues with the front fascia of a Hyundai? I’m afraid the face is a bit of a miss, but the profile is a much better proposition, sporting taut lines and a strong physique. The rear end is still a bit of a mystery at this point in time, but color me impressed if this thing won’t hark back to the compact-sized Tivoli.Called G4 in its home market, the 2018 Rexton’s strongest point is the interior. Sure there are some iffy plastics here and there, and probably a few too many buttons on the dashboard, but overall, it’s perfectly fine. The dash has a bit of Skoda Kodiaq to it, and it sports a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto The seven-seat sport utility vehicle going to be offered in rear- and all-wheel-drive guises. The optional equipment list will include firsts for the brand, as in 3D Around View Monitor, autonomous braking, and lane departure warning. SsangYong’s gentle giant measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width, and gets a 2,864 mm wheelbase. So to speak, it’s aimed at the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento , just to name a few of its closest rivals.SsangYong goes the extra length by saying it’s so premium, the Rexton actually challenges the Land Rover Discovery. Yeah right, and pigs ride bicycles. Initially, the fifth-generation Rexton will receive two engines. If gasoline is your thing, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger will have to do. Diesel fans will be offered a 178 PS/400 Nm, 2.2-liter powerplant.