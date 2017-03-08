autoevolution
Range Rover Velar Costs Range Rover Sport Money in Geneva, Feels Lavish

 
As always, the press cars that grab our attention at auto shows come fully loaded and once we met the Range Rover Velar in the flesh, we couldn't help but wonder how deep you can go while playing with the configurator.
Well, if you give the online tool your best shot, you'll end up with a Velar that sits above the $100,000 mark. And we're talking Range Rover Sport money here.

Since the length difference between the two Rangies isn't a significant one, we could talk about canibalization. And, to us, it looks like the British automaker is preparing an upmarket move for the next-generation Range Rover Sport.

Nevertheless, we'll have to wait a few years for the next RRS, since the automaker will introduce the facelifted incarnation of the SUV later this year - here are some 2018 Range Rover Sport facelift spyshots.

Until we get to see if such speculation leads to production reality, we have to remind you that the two models are still differentiated in a certain areas.

For instance, while the engine line-up of the Jaguar F-Pace-related Velar is currently topped by a 380 hp supercharged V6, the Range Rover Sport can be had with V8 firepower. Speaking of which, it will interesting to see if Land Rover decided come up with a Velar SVR, which might pack a V8.

The Range Rover Sport also comes with the option of third-row seats, a feature that's missing from the newcomer's list.

Returning to the Velar units displayed in Geneva, climbing aboard them showcases the obvious drawbacks of the all-touch control approach, with the otherwise splendid touchscreen displays being covered in fingerprints.

However, given the visual appeal of the Velar, which can be experienced both outside and inside the vehicle, you'll be forgiven for mixing that car wash membership card with a microfiber cloth in the glovebox.
