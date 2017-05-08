autoevolution

Audi Flips Over and Catches Fire in Crazy Israel Crash

 
8 May 2017, 12:51 UTC ·
Not all the best crash videos come from Russia. This one is from Haifa, Israel, and could be considered the very definition of "boy, that escalated quickly."
The video might be shot in Israel, but the guy in the car with the dashcam is Russian. He's learning English from a self-help tape and his expression "how many money?" is just epic. And that's the exact moment we start thinking about expenses as well since a reckless Audi driver crashes into multiple cars and even takes out a couple of Israeli flags.

The theory is that the driver either stole the car or is driving without a permit, because he tries to make a run for it right after the crash. Sure, the car he was driving just caught fire and could explode, but we don't think he would have noticed yet.

All things considered, the Audi driver isn't reckless enough to justify the extent of the damage. But after slamming against the back of the Peugeot 2008, he ends up on two wheels and flies into the opposite lane where he smashes into a Ford SUV. Flames erupt from the engine bay, as the German car takes out a pole supporting two Israeli flags and lands on top of the Ford again.

We're not entirely sure what kind of Audi this is. The front view appears to have the LED daytime signature of an A3 Sportback, the current generation, but without the facelift. Meanwhile, the back seems a little bit bigger and reminds us of the old A4 Avant.

But I guess it doesn't really matter since the answer to "how many money?" is "a lot more than you have" in this case. Oddly the driver of the dashcam vehicle wasn't hit by any of this, and he doesn't even curse. Guess those are Russian crash reflexes for you!

