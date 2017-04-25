2018 Range Rover Facelift Spied With Updated Interior

Range Rover
, the most expensive SUV in Land Rover
’s offer, is expected to receive a facelift.
Our spy photographers have spotted the company's engineering teams while they were conducting field tests, and we have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
Somehow, the two prototypes did not have their interiors covered up, as we are used to seeing, but they were out in the open.
The Range Rover has not been updated
for a few years now, so it was time for the British brand to do something about the most expensive SUV
in its lineup. The interior has a new center console, and it has the same tablet-like interface as one might find on the Velar.
Evidently, other changes have been made. You can see that the steering wheel has ditched the old buttons for a new set of controls, but its design seems largely unchanged. The dash has been simplified, but it is evident that the company has come up with improved materials and surfaces.
Two prototypes were being tested as they got spotted by our spies, and their drivers were not happy to see visitors. One of them even took pictures of the automotive spies, as if it would matter to anyone how to spot the photographer who already captured the secret prototype you are driving.
The mod were covered in camouflage, and one of them had a sticker on the back window. You can easily see that it's a warning sign which portrays a black arrow on a yellow triangle.
This sign is employed across the world with electrical installations. It usually warns whoever gets close enough to the system to be cautious about the risk of electric shock. If you are wondering why that sign is on a Range Rover
, the answer is easy - the prototype is a hybrid
, possibly a plug-in one
, which has a high-voltage battery in the back.