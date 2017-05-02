autoevolution

2017 Land Rover Discovery Now On Sale In The U.S.

 
2 May 2017, 9:19 UTC ·
by
$49,990 excluding $995 worth of destination and handling. That’s how much Land Rover wants for a single unit of the Discovery in the United States, a country where the British automaker used to call the former generation of the Discovery LR4.
The change of name is for the better considering the Discovery was called as such from day one. While on the subject of what has been, would you believe that the 2016 model year used to cost $50,900 when it was brand new? In other words, there’s little pricing difference between the old and new models, even though the 2017 Discovery is a much more stylish utility vehicle.

Unlike its body-on-frame forerunner, the newcomer switched to unibody to save weight. This, however, doesn’t mean the Land Rover Discovery lost its off-road capability. In fact, the Coventry-based outfit brags with attributes that include “peerless all-terrain ability" and best-in-class approach, departure/break-over angles, wading depth, and ground clearance.

In the U.S., customers have a choice between 3.0-liter S/C V6 and 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6. The gas-fed engine might sound better and hit 60 mph quicker (6.9s), but the oil-chugging mill develops more torque (443 lb-ft).

Trim levels number three, starting with the SE and continuing with the HSE and HSE Luxury. For a limited time, the all-new Discovery is also available in First Edition attire. Have a guess just how much it costs in that configuration. That would be an astonishing $73,950, and as expected, the First Edition gets pretty much all the bits and bobs imaginable on such a luxed-up vehicle.

Dubbed as “the perfect choice for today’s active consumers who need vehicles that make their lives easier and more enjoyable,” the 2017 Discovery will gain an even more capable derivate in due time. The news comes from John Edwards, head of the Special Vehicle Operations, who confirmed that the automaker is now developing an SV version of the Discovery.

