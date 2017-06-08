Kawasaki Introduces 2018 Z125 PRO

Kawasaki’s response to the Honda Grom, the Z125 PRO model, is back for 2018 to diversify the market for new U.S. riders who don’t want to spend much on a new motorcycle.
For 2018, the Kawasaki Z125 PRO is available in a new color called Metallic Courage Gray as well as in a new special edition which comes in Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black.
Design wise, the new Z125 PRO
wears pretty much the same edgy lines as before while staying true to its capabilities that make it fun to ride.
With a user-friendly seat height of 31.7 inches and a low weight of only 225 pounds, the model is one of the lightest and nimblest road bikes you can get today. Its chassis was designed to even ride with a pillion when needed while the two-gallon fuel tank and the engine’s efficiency will keep you on the road longer between fuel stops.
Speaking of the engine, the 4-stroke SOHC
unit displaces 125 cc and is tuned for street riding, offering a sporty yet easy to control power delivery. It features electronic fuel injection, electric start, as well as the Kawasaki Automatic Compression Release, which uses the exhaust valve to release cylinder pressure during starting.
The engine is paired with a four-speed transmission that’s smooth and easy to operate. Shifting is done through a link-type lever which is very similar to that of a full sportbike, so it needs little load pressure to engage, another plus for new riders.
Another “big bike” feature is the 30mm upside-down fork which features nearly 4 inches of travel and great rigidity while keeping unsprung weight low for sporty riding.
Also, the rear shock has 4-way preload adjustability, allowing the rider to set the spring preload for their weight or to accommodate a passenger. Completing the package are lightweight 12-inch cast aluminum wheels and a high-tensile tubular frame.
The 2018 Kawasaki Z125 PRO is available as of now, with standard Metallic Courage Gray model being offered at $3,199. The Z125 PRO SE in Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black is $3,399. The latter is the price for the Z125 PRO KRT Edition in Lime Green/Ebony as well.